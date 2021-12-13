Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sea shanty sensation Nathan Evans ready to celebrate dream year in Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
December 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Sea shanty sensation Nathan Evans is set to headline Aberdeen. Photo supplied by Chuffmedia
Chart-topping sea shanty sensation Nathan Evans will celebrate a life-changing 2021 when headlining Aberdeen.

This time last year Airdrie singer Nathan, 26, was a postman working through the hectic Christmas rush.

Now Nathan, who headlines The Tunnels in Aberdeen on Thursday, is a global star with more than two billion streams and 1.4m Tik Tok followers.

In a breathtaking breakout year Nathan, 26, has also racked up number one singles in the UK and eight other countries.

Smash hit Wellerman was the biggest selling single in Germany in 2021 where it topped the charts for 10 weeks.

Add in appearances on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and The Brits in a year that has been ‘an absolute dream come true’ for the Scot.

Sea shanties sensation Nathan Evans hit the top of the charts with Wellerman this year. Photo supplied by Chuffmedia.

He said: “I was still at the post office last year and it was a very busy time during the Christmas rush.

“I could never have imagined what has happened to me since then.

“In the last year I went platinum and had a number one in many countries.

“I’ve been on shows like Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and the Brits.

“I packed in being a postie at the beginning of January when everything was going through the roof and I was doing TV shows and interviews.

“It’s incredible how my life has changed. This year has been an absolute dream come true.”

A rapid rise to global stardom

Nathan’s meteoric rise to fame is an inspirational tale that will give hope to other musicians yearning for a breakthrough.

The catalyst for his ascent to chart-topping stardom was a performance of New Zealand 19th century sea shanty Wellerman.

Within weeks of posting on Tik Tok it had racked up 8million views and became a global sensation.

Nathan said: “I uploaded the video on Tik Tok on December 27 and about 10 to 14 days later I realised it was going crazy.

“I had been doing Scottish folk songs and taking suggestions from people for things to put on Tik Tok.

“One of them asked if I could do Leave Her Johnny as a sea shanty.

“That was the first sea shanty I sang. It became one of my most viewed videos and people then asked if I could sing songs like Drunken Sailor and others.

“I went through the list of songs and one of them was Wellerman which I eventually got to.

“It went from a Tik Tok video to something that was number one in nine countries.”

Sea shanty star Nathan Evans will headline The Tunnels in Aberdeen. Photo supplied by Chuffmedia

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Only three months after Wellerman was posted on Tik Tok Nathan was performing on prime time Saturday night television.

He sang his hit single with Ant and Dec on their Saturday Night Takeaway show in March.

Nathan said: “To be able to do that show was amazing.

“As a nineties kid Ant and Dec on a Saturday night was one of the things I always watched.

“I was down there for four days rehearsing with them.

“I sang on the big end of the show-show and it was a great experience.”

Children In Need live performance

Nathan also performed live on Children In Need recently and as part of that event visited a music project in Newarthill, Lanarkshire, that benefits from funding from the annual television appeal.

The Tik Tok star visited the Reeltime initiative for a Q and A session and also played drums in a jam session with the youngsters.

He said: “Children in Need plays a huge part in so many peoples’ lives so to be asked on was just incredible.

“To be involved and go to one of the places where some of the money goes was great.

“That was one of the things I could have gone to when I was younger.

“It’s not an easy thing to do if you are anxious.

“Going out of the way to show people your music is a big thing. It was amazing to talk to some of the kids about their experience.”

First time performing in Aberdeen

Nathan is the first Scot in more than a decade to have a debut single reach number one in the UK charts.

Earlier this month he released three festive classics – Driving Home For Christmas, Auld Lang Syne and  Merry Christmas Everyone.

He is relishing performing live in Aberdeen for the first time.

Nathan said: “This will be the first time I’ve played in Aberdeen. I’m super excited and can’t wait.

“I’ve only ever been in Aberdeen once and that was when I worked in construction and was up for that for two days.

“When I play in Aberdeen it will just be myself with a guitar and a loop pedal.

“Some songs I will do acoustically with a piano and some with a track.

“There is a bit of everything in there – so it’s a bit of me, myself and I.”

