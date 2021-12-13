Sea shanty sensation Nathan Evans ready to celebrate dream year in Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Chart-topping sea shanty sensation Nathan Evans will celebrate a life-changing 2021 when headlining Aberdeen.

This time last year Airdrie singer Nathan, 26, was a postman working through the hectic Christmas rush.

Now Nathan, who headlines The Tunnels in Aberdeen on Thursday, is a global star with more than two billion streams and 1.4m Tik Tok followers.

In a breathtaking breakout year Nathan, 26, has also racked up number one singles in the UK and eight other countries.

Smash hit Wellerman was the biggest selling single in Germany in 2021 where it topped the charts for 10 weeks.

Add in appearances on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and The Brits in a year that has been ‘an absolute dream come true’ for the Scot.

He said: “I was still at the post office last year and it was a very busy time during the Christmas rush.

“I could never have imagined what has happened to me since then.

“In the last year I went platinum and had a number one in many countries.

“I’ve been on shows like Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and the Brits.

“I packed in being a postie at the beginning of January when everything was going through the roof and I was doing TV shows and interviews.

“It’s incredible how my life has changed. This year has been an absolute dream come true.”

A rapid rise to global stardom

Nathan’s meteoric rise to fame is an inspirational tale that will give hope to other musicians yearning for a breakthrough.

The catalyst for his ascent to chart-topping stardom was a performance of New Zealand 19th century sea shanty Wellerman.

Within weeks of posting on Tik Tok it had racked up 8million views and became a global sensation.

Nathan said: “I uploaded the video on Tik Tok on December 27 and about 10 to 14 days later I realised it was going crazy.

“I had been doing Scottish folk songs and taking suggestions from people for things to put on Tik Tok.

“One of them asked if I could do Leave Her Johnny as a sea shanty.

What a show! Manchester you were amazing 🙏🏻💫 Thank you to everyone who came along! Next stop: London 🏙🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/asHnZM4ZUi — Nathan Evans (@NathanEvanss) December 7, 2021

“That was the first sea shanty I sang. It became one of my most viewed videos and people then asked if I could sing songs like Drunken Sailor and others.

“I went through the list of songs and one of them was Wellerman which I eventually got to.

“It went from a Tik Tok video to something that was number one in nine countries.”

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Only three months after Wellerman was posted on Tik Tok Nathan was performing on prime time Saturday night television.

He sang his hit single with Ant and Dec on their Saturday Night Takeaway show in March.

Nathan said: “To be able to do that show was amazing.

“As a nineties kid Ant and Dec on a Saturday night was one of the things I always watched.

“I was down there for four days rehearsing with them.

“I sang on the big end of the show-show and it was a great experience.”

I’ve just got home to this… we’ve had the biggest single of the year in Germany!! I still can't believe it, so beyond grateful for everyones support! Big love to all my German fans, you’ve treated me so well ❤️🇩🇪@chartsoffiziell pic.twitter.com/QmaN8QOfiL — Nathan Evans (@NathanEvanss) December 10, 2021

Children In Need live performance

Nathan also performed live on Children In Need recently and as part of that event visited a music project in Newarthill, Lanarkshire, that benefits from funding from the annual television appeal.

The Tik Tok star visited the Reeltime initiative for a Q and A session and also played drums in a jam session with the youngsters.

He said: “Children in Need plays a huge part in so many peoples’ lives so to be asked on was just incredible.

“To be involved and go to one of the places where some of the money goes was great.

“That was one of the things I could have gone to when I was younger.

“It’s not an easy thing to do if you are anxious.

“Going out of the way to show people your music is a big thing. It was amazing to talk to some of the kids about their experience.”

First time performing in Aberdeen

Nathan is the first Scot in more than a decade to have a debut single reach number one in the UK charts.

Earlier this month he released three festive classics – Driving Home For Christmas, Auld Lang Syne and Merry Christmas Everyone.

He is relishing performing live in Aberdeen for the first time.

Nathan said: “This will be the first time I’ve played in Aberdeen. I’m super excited and can’t wait.

“I’ve only ever been in Aberdeen once and that was when I worked in construction and was up for that for two days.

“When I play in Aberdeen it will just be myself with a guitar and a loop pedal.

“Some songs I will do acoustically with a piano and some with a track.

“There is a bit of everything in there – so it’s a bit of me, myself and I.”

