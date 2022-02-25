Olly Murs cancels summer tour due to ‘unavoidable’ knee surgery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olly Murs has cancelled his summer tour following surgery on his knee.

The Essex star was booked to tour around 20 venues in the UK, including Inverness for nearly three months this summer.

However, he has had to cancel the whole tour after undergoing knee surgery on Thursday.

Although it was a success, he now faces six months of rehab.

In a social media post, the star said: “I am absolutely gutted to have to cancel my summer tour this year, but unfortunately I’ve had to have new major knee surgery.

“I’m devastated I won’t be performing these shows, and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused. Rest assured I will be fighting fit for new music later this year.”

Fans have been quick to wish the singer a full recovery.

After Murs posted some photos of his knee, some even cheekily suggested that he should maybe get a pedicure while in hospital.

Refunds will be made available and fans are being encouraged to keep an eye out for any emails from ticketing agents over the next few days.

Those who bought tickets from Cafferys designerwear Eastgate in person are being asked to return them directly for a refund.