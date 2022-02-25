Olly Murs cancels summer tour due to ‘unavoidable’ knee surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olly Murs cancels summer tour due to ‘unavoidable’ knee surgery

By Lottie Hood
February 25, 2022, 6:42 pm
Olly Murs has cancelled his summer tour this year after undergoing major surgery.
Olly Murs has cancelled his summer tour this year after undergoing major surgery. Supplied by LCC Live.

Olly Murs has cancelled his summer tour following surgery on his knee.

The Essex star was booked to tour around 20 venues in the UK, including Inverness for nearly three months this summer.

However, he has had to cancel the whole tour after undergoing knee surgery on Thursday.

Although it was a success, he now faces six months of rehab.

In a social media post, the star said: “I am absolutely gutted to have to cancel my summer tour this year, but unfortunately I’ve had to have new major knee surgery.

“I’m devastated I won’t be performing these shows, and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused. Rest assured I will be fighting fit for new music later this year.”

Fans have been quick to wish the singer a full recovery.

After Murs posted some photos of his knee, some even cheekily suggested that he should maybe get a pedicure while in hospital.

Refunds will be made available and fans are being encouraged to keep an eye out for any emails from ticketing agents over the next few days.

Those who bought tickets from Cafferys designerwear Eastgate in person are being asked to return them directly for a refund.

