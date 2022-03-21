[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eddi Reader tickets are now on sale, as the musician returns to Aberdeen Music Hall once again as part of her 40th anniversary tour. She fills us on what to expect as she returns to the city this April.

Eddi Reader and Aberdeen have a long relationship – in fact, she’s been coming back to the city for 35 years. She appeared first with Fairground Attraction in 1987 and 1988, after five years of working with Eurythmics and many other bands taking advantage of that unique voice.

She then had a string of solo performances in Aberdeen, from The Capitol to His Majesty’s to the Lemon Tree.

And now, on Thursday April 21, she returns to a venue that she has played many times: Aberdeen Music Hall. The great news is, you can still buy Eddi Reader tickets now – before you go, here’s what to expect from the upcoming concert.

What songs will Eddi Reader play during the 40th anniversary tour?

On April 21, when Eddi Reader steps out for her first concert in Aberdeen since Duthie Park in 2018, she’ll take the audience through four decades of songs, including some from her latest album Light is in the Horizon.

“I often find that the songs that want to come out, will come out,” says Eddi. “Luckily I have a great band who can follow me if one rears its head unexpectedly!

“I’m finding that as I get more distance to them, I’m more attracted to the songs of my past, like Fairground Attraction.”

Of course Fairground Attraction had the platinum-selling album The First of a Million Kisses and a number one single, Perfect, along with an armful of BRIT awards.

But in many ways Eddi Reader’s solo career has been so much more successful.

Without the industry pressure of having hits, she has been able to explore everything from Robert Burns to country music, as well as working with some of the best contemporary songwriters. For example there’s long-time collaborator Boo Hewerdine and sublime songs like Patience of Angels, but then she is also at home as a member of Phil Cunningham’s popular Christmas shows.

Eddi Reader manages to be eclectic without ever confusing her audience but she adds that it can be difficult to know exactly what audiences would like to hear. The key to an audience leaving feeling satisfied, she thinks, is seeing that she and the band are having a good time.

She explains: “That’s something I think is infectious and happens to me when I go to gigs. Even if I don’t recognise every song I can come away with a smile on my face.”

How to book Eddi Reader tickets

Eddi Reader’s unique voice will have been well warmed up by the time she gets to the Aberdeen concert.

With a tour in Ireland and some Scottish dates already done, the 40th anniversary tour will be in full swing. She says: “I’m looking forward to getting back to Aberdeen. It’s always an appreciate audience and I’m sure we’ll have a great celebration together.”

Buy Eddi Reader tickets for Aberdeen Music Hall on Thursday, April 21, and enjoy the concert!