In Pictures: Marti Pellow live at Caird Hall By Louis Delbarre April 16, 2022, 10:43 am Updated: April 16, 2022, 12:07 pm Marti Pellow live at Caird Hall. Steve Brown / DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crowds went wild for the former Wet Wet Wet singer at the Caird Hall in Dundee last night. C Fans arriving for Marti Pellow concert. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Marti Pellow live at Caird Hall. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Fans queuing up in front of the Caird Hall in Dundee. Steve Brown / DC Thomson Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close