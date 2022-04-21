After Covid fears legendary Scottish singer Horse McDonald is relishing a return to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
After Covid fears legendary Scottish singer Horse McDonald is relishing a return to Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
April 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 6:13 pm
Scottish singing legend Horse McDonald is set to perform in Aberdeen. Photo by Kris Kesiak
Scottish singing legend Horse McDonald is set to perform in Aberdeen. Photo by Kris Kesiak

Scottish singing icon Horse McDonald is preparing for a triumphant return to Aberdeen having recently battled Covid.

The 63-year-old and her band were sidelined with the virus earlier this month.

It was the latest set-back on a tour that has been dogged by illness and hospital visits.

Thankfully Horse and her band have recovered and are ready to deliver a memorable show at The Lemon Tree on Saturday.

Singer Horse McDonald will make a welcome return to The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Photo by Kris Kesiak

Horse will play the Granite City to celebrate the 30th anniversary of debut album The Same Sky.

Three decades on the acclaimed singer shows no signs of slowing down.

Instead, recent single  Leaving indicates Horse is speeding up!

Getting back in the saddle

Horse said: “It has been quite the tour, quite the mountain to climb.

“I was taken to hospital in London and had some tests.

“My keyboard player had shingles and my bass player had gout.

“There were various hospital visits and then when we came back up from England we all had Covid.

“I was worried because I have asthma that suddenly goes ‘bang’ and my stats drop.

“We had been very cautious and stayed away from people for the whole tour.

“The week before I got Covid I was on steroids for my asthma and I think that may have staved the worst off.

“It’s not been easy, I don’t feel like I’m anywhere near 100%.

“Hopefully we are on the up now though.

“Onwards and upwards.”

A snowy night in Aberdeen

One of the most respected voices in Scottish music Horse has toured with artists including Tina Turner, BB King, Bryan Ferry and Robbie Williams.

Horse is relishing a return to The Lemon Tree and recalls a memorable rescue mission outside the venue.

She said: “One very snowy night we came out of The Lemon Tree after playing.

“In a splitter bus you’re supposed to switch the power off to everything when you leave.

“However, someone left the video on after we had been watching Still Game.

“We came out to a foot of snow and the van wouldn’t start.

“It just so happened there’s a police station nearby.

Response during Horse McDonald’s live shows has been ‘astonishing’. Photo by Kris Kesiak.

“I walked in and the sergeant on duty, a woman, said ‘Horse. What are you doing here?’

“She was a big fan and so annoyed she was unable to see my show because she was working.

“Then I walked into the station. She gave us a jump start and I gave her some Horse goodies as thanks.

“Although she didn’t get to see the concert she got a personal visit.”

Surprise in store for Aberdeen fans

The coronavirus lockdown denied musicians the outlet of live shows for more than a year.

It also denied fans that personal connection with musicians.

Horse insists the reaction at shows since the return of live concerts has been ‘astonishing’.

And the singer-songwriter promised a special surprise for Granite City fans.

She said: “People singing live is the missing link that we have not had these last few years.

“The reaction we’ve had live when playing is astonishing.

“We do an encore, I won’t say what happens, but it will get people up on their feet pogoing.

“We jump up and down as well, it’s a real thrill to be singing and dancing.

“Doing that is amazing, such an exciting moment.”

Leaving is an ’empowerment song’

Earlier this year Horse released single Leaving.

It is a powerful, defiant statement from an artist with a singular voice and unwavering sense of self.

Leaving is accompanied by a striking video of Horse as Joan of Arc, shot by Kris Kesiak, at The National Theatre of Scotland.

She said: “Leaving is an empowerment song, an anthem for anyone who was put down or held back.

“This is my way of saying ‘I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore’.

“You know, from that movie Network. Without going too much into politics if you think something isn’t going to get any worse… it does.

“It’s so exciting to have the new single.

“I work with the same photographer and have done for a number of years, Kris Kesiak.

Scottish singing legend Horse McDonald pictured in the video for Leaving.  Photo by Kris Kesiak

“When we spoke about the video I said I saw myself in chainmail and being Joan of Arc.

“We got to use a studio at The National Theatre of Scotland.

“There’s something really dramatic about the video.

“He made me sing at twice the speed.

“So when it came back to the correct speed it was slightly swimmy and moving around a little bit.

“It’s all in black and white and very Kafkaesque.”

