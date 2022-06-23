Aberdeen bound singer Joan As Police Woman recalls recording in ‘spooky’ New York at height of pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Joan As Police Woman recorded her recent album in “spooky” New York during the height of the pandemic.

Joan As Police Woman, aka Joan Wasser, cycled for miles through deserted streets in the Big Apple to reach a recording studio.

On that journey there were no people and the eerie silence was only pierced by sirens from ambulances.

Joan, 51, admits having an album to focus on saved her mental health during tha5 period.

The result is The Solution is Restless, a life-affirming fusion of jazz, soul, funk and dub.

Aberdeen fans can hear Joan As Police Woman perform the tracks from that album at the Lemon Tree on Friday.

Talking from her New York home, Joan said: “It was an incredibly spooky time.

“Everyone that had the means to leave New York City did and that created a certain feeling.

“It also created a certain camaraderie amongst those that remained.

“I have a home studio but the studio I make most of my records in is situated in Brooklyn about five miles away.

“The engineer, who I am good friends with, and I were the only two people allowed in that studio.

“He and I both live alone and would bike to the studio. We were each other’s pod.

“We worked the entire time. Biking there was crazy as there were no cars or people on the streets.

“The only sound I heard and vehicles I saw were ambulances and their sirens.

“When we got to the studio it was heaven.

“It really saved my mental state being able to have that place to go.”

Collaboration with Afrobeat legend

The Solution is Restless includes a collaboration with legendary drummer Tony Allen.

From 1968 to 79 Allen was the drummer and musical director of Fela Kuti’s legendary band Africa ’70.

Joan was introduced to Allen at the Africa Express event ‘The Circus’ by Blur front-man Damon Albarn in London in 2019.

Allen had collaborated with Albarn on several projects such as the Good, the Bad & the Queen, Gorillaz and Rocket Juice & the Moon.

On that first meeting, Joan and Allen performed together on a version of Nina Simone’s I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free.

They made a pact to record together in the future.

In November 2019, just months before the pandemic hit, Joan and the drumming great recorded together in a Paris studio.

Sadly Allen passed away only months later in Paris in April 2020 at the age of 79.

Joan said: “I feel that Tony really did live fully.

“Just the fact he wanted to record with me was testament to the fact he did what he wanted.

“That he was still curious and wanted to experience new situations and playing with new people.

“That is a template for living a great, fulfilling life.

“We all thought Tony was going to live forever, he felt like that kind of person.

“If you have to die, which we all have to, then you might as well live a life like Tony Allen’s.”

Welcome return to touring

Following stints with Anohni’s ensemble (formerly Antony and The Johnsons) and Rufus Wainwright came Joan’s debut album Real Life in 2006.

That album won Best Rock and Pop Album at the Independent Music Awards.

Since then Joan has released critically acclaimed albums To Survive (2008), The Deep Field (2011), The Classic (2014) and Damned Devotion (2018).

In addition to the British tour, Joan As Police Woman has been confirmed for All Points East in London on Sunday, August 28.

Joan will perform alongside Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Smile (Radiohead) and Michael Kiwanuka.

Excited at playing live in Aberdeen

Joan is excited about playing Aberdeen.

She said: “On the first leg of the tour for most people it was the first live shows they have seen for two years.

“For us, it was the first shows we had played in two years so it was pretty euphoric both on and off the stage.

“We played Australia and New Zealand before heading over to Scotland.

“I love playing in Scotland.

“The fact we get to play Aberdeen is exciting for me.

“I like to play as many new cities as I can.

“That is one of the great things about touring, getting to visit places I have never been to before.

“It makes up for the not sleeping for two months. It is worth it.”

For tickets and information on Joan As Police Woman at the Lemon Tree on Friday June 24 go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…