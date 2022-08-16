Indie legends Arab Strap remember chaotic Aberdeen gig ahead of return to the Granite City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish indie legends Arab Strap once got so drunk at a show in Aberdeen they ended up playing random television theme tunes.

Multi-instrumentalist Malcolm Middleton branded the Granite City show more than 20 years ago one of the band’s worst ever.

That was when Arab Strap were in the early stages of a career that would see them become one of Scotland’s most important musical voices.

Since then Arab Strap have played superb shows in Aberdeen including Tunnels during their 2006 farewell tour.

They also headlined The Tivoli in 2017 during the True North festival.

Now Malcolm and vocalist, lyricist Aidan Moffat, complete with full band, are set for a welcome return when headlining The Lemon Tree on Thursday.

Malcolm, 48, said: “We had one of our worst ever gigs in Aberdeen.

“It was part of an all day festival and we were young and sitting in the dressing room drinking too much.

“The gig was delayed. By the time we got on stage I don’t think anyone could really stand up straight or play.

“Barry Burns from Mogwai was playing with us that night.

“The lasting memory for me is that he ended up playing random television theme tunes because we couldn’t figure out what we were playing ourselves.

“The theme from Taxi, that’s one that I remember.

“You are young, in a band and folk always puts lots of alcohol in the dressing room.

“What are you supposed to do? Now we have more sense. Back then we were young and having fun.”

A triumphant return after 10 years

Arab Strap will play Aberdeen to promote recently released seven inch single Aphelion.

The two songs on the release were written, recorded and mixed during the sessions for Arab Strap’s album As Days Get Dark, released last March.

Although Malcolm and Aidan, 49, loved the tracks they couldn’t find room for them on the final album.

As Days Get Dark, their first album in 16 years, was a triumphant return for the band who disbanded in 2006.

Malcolm said: “We split up in 2006 after a long slog then went to the pub to get drunk.

“A farewell tour is a weird thing.

“As we had been going for 10 years no matter how much you like a band you do get bored doing the same thing.

“It was a well-attended tour and people came out to say goodbye.

“It was sad but happy at the same time.

“Then we shook hands and said let’s get back together in 10 years for a one-off gig to celebrate being split up for a decade.

“It was like an anniversary of splitting the band up.

“So in 2016, we had a gig at Barrowland (Glasgow) and a couple of English dates.

“We enjoyed it and were sounding good but weren’t even planning a record then.

“We just tried recording some stuff and the first couple of things sounded decent.

“That’s why we are happy with the record.

“No-one was expecting us to make an album so there was no pressure.

“It was just a case of lets get a bunch of songs together and see what happens, almost like making a first album again.”

Arab Strap working on new album

Arab Strap were adamant they would only continue after those gigs in 2016 if the band would continue to evolve.

There could be no dwelling on the past or nostalgic attempts to recapture the nineties.

That was made clear in the opening line of come-back single The Turning of Our Bones.

It is also the opening track on As Days Get Dark.

On that song Aidan says he doesn’t care about “the past, our glory days gone by”.

Malcolm confirmed the band have started work on a follow up album which they hope will be released next year.

Malcolm said: “We were just finishing the album when there was the lockdown (March 2020) so we had to put that on hold.

“However that gave us time to listen to what we had done and then go back and change a few things.

“We normally just put them out when they are ready.

“This time we were able to listen to them more and have a bit more oversight of the direction the album was moving in.

“During the second lockdown we were writing stuff.

“It stopped us playing live but it made us busier in terms of writing stuff from home.

“We are about halfway through a new album and aim to release that next Autumn.

“It feels like we couldn’t get in enough dates to promote the recent album which came out in March last year.

“So we are getting them in now.”

Post Brexit touring complications

Arab Strap delve deep into regret, grief, insecurity and pain.

However, there is also a dark humour, intense empathy and emotional honesty within their music.

Lyricist Aidan often focuses on awkward, painful moments with Malcolm’s music perfectly accompanying those epiphanies.

Live they are a must-see band.

Malcolm is relieved to be touring again but admits Brexit red tape has made playing overseas stressful.

He said: “After lockdown our postponed tour of the UK happened last September.

“This year we have been to Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland and Italy.

“It seems to be all happening again which is great. The only pain is Brexit getting in the way of everything.

“Even just going to Ireland recently we had to pay for a carnet to be done.

“That is hundreds of pounds.

“You have to travel with all that equipment and not deviate from it otherwise you will be fined.

“You can’t change guitar at the last minute or even bring an extra guitar stand or your carnet is obsolete.

“It is crazy.

Bad news: We’re in a massive queue at Oslo Airport while the EU passport queue beside us is empty. Good news: We’re in session tonight with ⁦@marcrileydj⁩ on ⁦@BBC6Music⁩! Assuming we don’t miss our connection, that is.#Brexshit pic.twitter.com/ok9ymjdBiG — Arab Strap (@ArabStrapBand) August 15, 2022

“There is the hope it will turn around one day as it is a nonsense that makes things difficult.

“It takes away a lot of the enjoyment as people in the band are stressed as we want to make sure we are doing the right thing.

“That we don’t mess it up for anyone else in the band. The gigs are good but it takes away that fun trip feel.”

You might also like…