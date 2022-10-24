Tune in and get turned on to Pure Radio

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perhaps you like it first thing in the morning, during a cheeky lunch time break at work, or you need it to destress before bed. You like it at home just fine — but have been known to enjoy it in the car too. By yourself, in public, however you like it, you can have it.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Sometimes, you simply can’t get enough of it. And with Pure Radio Scotland, you can always get your fix of the country’s best music. Here are the top 5 reasons why you should tune in to Pure Radio Scotland.

Top 5 reasons to tune in to Pure Radio Scotland

5. Pure Radio, the home of Scotland’s best music

There’s nothing worse then endlessly flipping the radio channels, listening for that perfect song to fit your mood. Sometimes, it seems like all there is to hear are annoying advertisements, boring chat, and the same tired songs. Are you looking for a new soundtrack to your life? What if you could enjoy Scotland’s best and most-loved music all in one place? Pure Radio plays the music you want to hear. With more bangers, and fewer advertisements, Pure Radio is all about the music. That’s why Pure Radio features a limited news segment so you don’t have to hear the same stories every hour and rather refreshingly, Pure Radio doesn’t do any depressing news. From 80s pop ballads to vibey dance beats, Pure Radio has something for everyone.

4. Robin Galloway, unfiltered on Pure Radio

Unregulated, uncensored and unhinged ⁠— this may sound like the reactions to the Prime Minister’s newest tax cuts, but it’s the perfect description of one of Pure Radio’s biggest stars. With nearly 40 years of experience on air, Robin Galloway is king of the Breakfast Show on Pure Radio. On air with a cheeky sense of humour and relentless banter, Robin is the perfect compliment to your morning cup of coffee or hurried commute.

When asked about his passion for morning shows, Galloway says: “90% of my career has been doing morning shows. It’s become a way of life… we have the most fun, waking people up, telling them what’s happening in the word, and getting the first bite of the cherry of the day.”

On air every weekday morning from 6-10am, Robin and his team have rip-roaring laughs and play the best music to start your day.

3. Breaking rules and banter ⁠— Pure Radio Scotland is the home of laughs

During his breakfast show, Galloway is backed by cohorts Alannah and Rory. Galloway describes his team with affection: “We decided to throw them into the deep end to see if they would sink or swim… and they’re swimming, gracefully, most days”.

Together, they take on some of the nation’s most pressing concerns, like ‘Friday Fry-day’ where the team deep fries random (or often, news-worthy) objects in batter, or ‘Nominate a Fanny’, where listeners can nominate a friend for some light public humiliation and teasing, live on air. Jam packed with laughs, the team hit just the rent tempo of playing the nation’s best music with a healthy dose of comedic flair.

One of the highlights of the Robin Galloway Breakfast Show is the Wind-Up Game, where a cast of beloved characters (all expertly played by Galloway) call up unsuspecting people of Scotland for old fashioned, light-hearted prank phone calls. Some of the fictitious characters include the friendly fish monger from Aberdeen, about to deliver 5 tonnes of fish, and old Mrs. Galloway, an 89 year old pensioner with a knack for climbing rooftops to adjust her satellite dish. Listen along as Galloway winds up the ‘victim’, feel the cringe, and join in on the laughter once the prank is revealed.

Galloway is proud of his Breakfast show and for good reason: “We were the first to do the triple headed breakfast show in morning radio… it was born out of a podcast hybrid… relaxed, no rules, any rules are there to be broken”.

2. Real competition with real winners on Pure Radio

Listeners tune in to Pure Radio for Scotland’s best music, for pure Scottish banter, and even for the thrill of competition. Many of the shows on Pure Radio’s programme host competitions with real prizes for listeners. And like everything else on Pure Radio, they are guaranteed fun.

Galloway says: “We’re trying to do contests that haven’t been done before… the ‘fun’ aspect of the games is what sets these competitions apart”. Listeners can register to take part in competitions like the Birthday Balls game hosted by radio host Stuart McCully, where all it takes to win is a birthday and a bit of luck.

Most importantly, while other radio stations charge an entry fee, Pure Radio never charges to play. Registration and entry are free, making the competition accessible to every listener, and every listener a potential winner.

1. True Scottish character, only on Pure Radio

In addition to the laughs, the characters, and the tunes, Pure Radio has the secret ingredient to make great radio — heart. Indeed, its the genuine, Scottish sense of humour and spirit that makes Pure Radio a must-listen radio station.

“A lot of people have told us that they were disenfranchised with radio and were moving on to streaming services, but we’ve renewed their faith in radio by making it a bit out of the ordinary” Galloway said. Finding humour and comedy in the mundane is a common theme at Pure Radio. “If inflation rates have gone up again, we will try to have a laugh”.

At Pure Radio, laughs are a fundamental part of the station’s Scottish character. Galloway says “In Scotland we don’t like to sugar coat stuff, we like to tell people what is happening”.

Summarising the Scottish heart that runs through the DNA of all the programmes on Pure Radio, Galloway says: “We can probably laugh at anything. We laugh in the face of adversity… we are very welcoming, we don’t take very much seriously. A lot of people come to Scotland and say ‘you guys just have a laugh at anything’. We like to laugh and it differentiates us from other countries… we are different and always have been. We like to be different’.

How to listen to Pure Radio Scotland

Getting your fix of Scotland’s best music is easy. Pure Radio Scotland is on Instagram and can be heard across Central Scotland on DAB Digital Radio or on the Pure Radio Scotland app. If you miss a live show, check out the podcast version of the Robin Galloway Breakfast show, available on demand. Don’t be shy; tell Alexa, Siri, or whoever controls the dials to turn to Pure Radio Scotland for a bit of banter and Scotland’s best music.