From Knebworth to Aberdeen: Ocean Colour Scene singer Simon Fowler feels ‘blessed’

Ocean Colour Scene singer Simon Fowler feels “blessed” to have played to 125,000 fans at the generation defining Knebworth show.

Headlined by Oasis on both nights, the two-day event in August 1996 was the Britpop era’s Woodstock.

At the time Ocean Colour Scene, who headline The Music Hall in Aberdeen on Monday, were one of the biggest bands in Britain.

Classic album Moseley Shoals and hit single The Day We Caught The Train were both riding high in the charts in the summer of ’96.

Many Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene fans from Aberdeen and the north-east will have travelled to Hertfordshire for the event.

Simon admits he was gripped by nerves ahead of the band’s biggest ever show – but those quickly evaporated.

He said: “I can remember two moments about Knebworth. One was the beginning because I was so nervous.

“Steve’s (Cradock, guitarist) father Chris was our manager and he had a Cine Camera. I had a brainwave. I walked to the front of the stage and started filming the crowd and they went hysterical. My nerves went away then.

“I also remember at the end we played The Day We Caught The Train and there were 125,000 people with their hands up in the air.

“By the time we did Knebworth we were the second biggest-selling band in Britain of that era after Oasis. And Oasis fans tended to like us as well. I am blessed to have had moments like that in my life.”

From Knebworth to village life

Whilst Oasis would implode in 2009 amidst acrimony between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, Birmingham-formed Ocean Colour Scene are still going strong.

There has however been a change of pace from the kinetic Britpop era.

Now 57, Simon said: “I have got a very quiet, happy lifestyle in a village just outside Stratford Upon Avon. I spend my time with the locals, reading the papers in the pub.

“I have a Jaguar in a gravel drive. I always wanted that as a boy but never thought I would get it. I’m no more important to village life than the people who run the local butcher or pub.

“Besides you can never really be a Brummie superstar – unless you are Ozzy (Osbourne) or Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath guitarist). I used to live next door to Tony. I would walk my beagle along the canal and Tony would walk his three rottweilers at the same time.

“The dogs of the devil,” he laughed. “I once asked Tony if they were alright?

“Eh, not really, he said.”

Reflections on a life and career

From that idyllic life in the countryside Simon has looked back on his career with one of the biggest bands of the nineties.

He has written One For the Road, a book where he reminisces about his life and career.

Released earlier this month it was co-written by lifelong friend and award-winning author Daniel Rachel.

Simon said: “Daniel is on of my oldest friends. He introduced me to Damon (Minchella) our original bass player and was at primary school with Steve (Cradock).

“Daniel also introduced me to Robert my partner who I have been with for 34 years. If it wasn’t for Daniel I wouldn’t be with Robert an I wouldn’t be with Ocean Colour Scene.

“In the book, we take a song, talk about it for a few paragraphs and that naturally goes into avenues that are more interesting.

“We would meet at my house in the morning for a few hours and a coffee. Then we would go down to the pub and I suspect that’s where the better stories come from.

“It became a story about friendship . Not just about me and Daniel, but with Damon, Steve and Oscar and the whole story of our lives.

“It has hundreds of photos and handwritten lyrics which Daniel had saved.

“A lot of the things I did that were exciting I probably couldn’t remember them the next day, let alone 30 years later.

“As much as I can recall is all there. Our adventures with Oasis and Paul Weller, although we could get ourselves into trouble without their help.”

Strong bond with Aberdeen fans

Aberdeen is one of only two Scottish dates on Ocean Colour Scene’s British tour, Edinburgh is the other.

Simon is relishing a return to the Granite City for the sold-out show.

Aberdeen has joined the list of sold out dates for our December tour. Remaining tickets for Edinburgh and Newcastle are moving fast so get yours before they're gone: https://t.co/PxdwiD6kVs pic.twitter.com/y6tiku9dJM — Ocean Colour Scene (@OCSmusic) November 23, 2022

He said: “We are really looking forward to playing Aberdeen.

“Scotland was almost like a refuge for us in the early years as we didn’t really get on with our first London record label.

“So we thought where’s the furthest we can get away from London? Aberdeen.”

