Rising Aberdeen band The Sun Day vow to ‘spread love and joy’ with label deal

Rising Aberdeen psych band The Sun Day aim to spread “love and joy” having signed to Fat Hippy Records.

The Sun Day feel there is a fresh, vibrant spark in the Granite City music scene and aim to be at the heart of that new movement.

They have teamed up with Aberdeen-based Fat Hippy Records, a label that has provided an early platform for a number of acts to progress to success.

Aberdeen rockers Driveblind released their first record on the label before signing for major label giants Geffen and relocating to the United States.

The X-Certs and Cold Years also began at Fat Hippy Records before securing success in the UK and overseas.

Predicting a “big 2023” The Sun Day aim to be the next band to make it big after receiving help from the influential label.

Lead guitarist Luke Doyle said: “Our message is to spread love and spread joy.

“That is the whole point of music for us. To bring people together and have a good time with it.”

Bassist Aidan Forret agrees, adding: “We would rather have people enjoy our music than have all the money in the world.”

‘This is what we want to do for the rest of our lives’

The current incarnation of The Sun Day formed in 2021.

The band are Connor Ritchie (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Craig Spink (drums), Luke (lead guitar, secondary vocals) and Aidan (bass).

Single Don’t Bring It Down was released in November last year and is a thrilling clash of Oasis, The Libertines and The Kinks.

Fat Hippy Records was founded in 2002 by Tom Simmonds, who also owns the city’s Captain Tom’s studio and rehearsal space.

Connor insists signing to the label offers the autonomy to shape their musical vision.

He said: “Signing to Fat Hippy Records has given us the chance to take the band as seriously as we possibly can. This is what we want to do for the rest of our lives.

“Tom has given us that chance to spend as much time as we want recording and working in the studio to get songs out there.

“Signing for Fat Hippy Records came completely out of the blue.

“We were talking one day about how we were going to take a year out to focus on the band. To see if we can get anywhere.

“Tom overheard us and said he would help us out. We had no idea it was coming and it is fantastic.

“Tom is such a lovely guy and it is brilliant to be working with him.”

More time to shape their sound

Captain Tom’s initially opened in Dee Street in May 1997 before relocating in 2000 to Ann Street.

The facility is Aberdeen’s largest rehearsal, recording and tuition studio.

Craig said: “When we released our first EP Sometime Tomorrow we had to do it on a shoestring budget. That’s because we are all at college and have no money.

“One day we did a very primitive recording in the Blue Lamp which we set up as a studio. It was basically get it all done on the one day.

“Now that we are signed to Fat Hippy we have these resources which means we can take our time and work to more cohesive recordings.

“Ones that are better quality musically.”

‘The Aberdeen scene is bouncing’

The Sun Day are one of a rush of exciting young bands emerging from the Granite City scene.

Their sound is expanding outwith the city as the fourpiece played Glasgow last week.

Connor said: “At the moment the Aberdeen scene is bouncing with bands like Hitlist, The New Routines and others. There is a huge amount of energy. It feels like there is a spark.”

Craig continued: “Lockdown played a big part of it as everyone was really sick and tired of nothing really going on in Aberdeen.

“We want to bring some positive light to Aberdeen in terms of the creative side.

“Creative arts is a bit neglected in the north-east and we are trying to shine a light on all the good stuff happening in the city.

“We are taking matters into our own hands, making our own scene and making our own fun.”

The Sun Day predict a ‘big 2023’

The Sun Day released the five-track Sometime Tomorrow EP last year.

It was the follow-up to single In My Dreams which was accompanied by a video which would not look out of place in The Beatles’ Help or The Monkees’ Head.

Aidan said: “We have big plans for this year to release more music and play more gigs.

“There will be big things for 2023.”

