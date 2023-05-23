Americana and the spirit of country music will take to the Moose Hollow at Belladrum

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A one-of-a-kind music promoter is bringing the quintessential show to Belladrum for the 19th time.

Rob Ellen of Medicine Music, has been booking acts for the biggest weekend-long music festival in Scotland for two decades, and this year is no different.

Ellen regularly hosts artists for music and chats in his campervan, affectionately known by oodles of musicians as The Moose.

Renowned for his relentless support of unsigned and often undiscovered artists, he told The P&J: “I know all of the people who will be performing, and I have specially chosen them to take part.

Moose Hollow is a place to gather

“The hollow is where good friends gather for a musical experience, something quite different from the main stage.

“People come back year after year, and it is the authenticity of the people, the performances and the setting that make the Moose Hollow the renowned place it has come to be.

“The music is spontaneous and people come together to make the special kind of magic – filled with country, folk, laid back and lively music.”

Moose Hollow, formerly known as the Trailer Trash and Potting Shed stages, can be found to the right of the Garden Stage.

Ellen said: “Swing open the saloon doors and strut on down to our very own Texas Honky Tonk where you will find Americana artists from places such as Nashville, Texas, Muscle Shoals, Scotland and Wales.”

Finding acts on the road at gigs and open mics is one of Ellen’s greatest pleasures and this year is no exception with discoveries like Ullapool’s Katy Watson, Manchester’s Cobalt Tales, and Ash & Mark & Joe with their American west coast harmonies.

Also appearing and blazing a trail across the Americana world with his outstanding musicianship and songwriting talent is David Starr.

Starr has shared stages with artists such as John Oats of Hall & Oates and can be found at venues like the iconic Bugle Boy in La Grange Texas, Cedaredge Applefest, Colorado and Bobby’s Idle Hour in Nashville.

He continues to top the Colorado charts and is one of the most downloaded artists on Airplay Direct.

Stateside artists also booked for 2023 include Brian Kalinec an award-winning Houston, Texas-based Americana/folk singer/songwriter whose writing style has been likened to that of Woody Guthrie, John Steinbeck and Rodney Crowell, and it resonates with audiences, fellow songwriters, and music lovers alike.