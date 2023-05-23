Americana and the spirit of country music will take to the Moose Hollow at Belladrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Americana and the spirit of country music will take to the Moose Hollow at Belladrum

Renowned for his relentless support of unsigned and often undiscovered artists - his stage is like no other at the festival.

By Louise Glen
Robe Ellen in a plaid shirt and with a cowboy hat on standing at a microphone.
Rob Ellen has announced the Moose Hollow line up for 2023 at Belladrum. Image: Rob Ellen/ Facebook.

A one-of-a-kind music promoter is bringing the quintessential show to Belladrum for the 19th time.

Rob Ellen of Medicine Music, has been booking acts for the biggest weekend-long music festival in Scotland for two decades, and this year is no different.

Ellen regularly hosts artists for music and chats in his campervan, affectionately known by oodles of musicians as The Moose.

Renowned for his relentless support of unsigned and often undiscovered artists, he told The P&J: “I know all of the people who will be performing, and I have specially chosen them to take part.

Moose Hollow is a place to gather

“The hollow is where good friends gather for a musical experience, something quite different from the main stage.

“People come back year after year, and it is the authenticity of the people, the performances and the setting that make the Moose Hollow the renowned place it has come to be.

“The music is spontaneous and people come together to make the special kind of magic – filled with country, folk, laid back and lively music.”

Moose Hollow, formerly known as the Trailer Trash and Potting Shed stages, can be found to the right of the Garden Stage.

A crowd gathered on a sunny day at Belladrum for the Moose Hollow.
The Moose Hollow at Belladrum. Image: Rob Ellen/ Facebook. 

Ellen said: “Swing open the saloon doors and strut on down to our very own Texas Honky Tonk where you will find Americana artists from places such as Nashville, Texas, Muscle Shoals, Scotland and Wales.”

Finding acts on the road at gigs and open mics is one of Ellen’s greatest pleasures and this year is no exception with discoveries like Ullapool’s Katy Watson, Manchester’s Cobalt Tales, and Ash & Mark & Joe with their American west coast harmonies.

Also appearing and blazing a trail across the Americana world with his outstanding musicianship and songwriting talent is David Starr.

Starr has shared stages with artists such as John Oats of Hall & Oates and can be found at venues like the iconic Bugle Boy in La Grange Texas, Cedaredge Applefest, Colorado and Bobby’s Idle Hour in Nashville.

He continues to top the Colorado charts and is one of the most downloaded artists on Airplay Direct.

Stateside artists also booked for 2023 include Brian Kalinec an award-winning Houston, Texas-based Americana/folk singer/songwriter whose writing style has been likened to that of Woody Guthrie, John Steinbeck and Rodney Crowell, and it resonates with audiences, fellow songwriters, and music lovers alike.

 

