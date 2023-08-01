Dance music festival Cultivate to bring the biggest acts to Aberdeen over two days

Forget Ibiza, Manchester and Glasgow – Aberdeen will be at the centre of Europe’s dance music scene on September 23 and 24.

Cultivate electronic music festival organisers were tired of seeing people in the North-east travel far and wide to see the top dance acts.

So they decided to bring the stars to the Granite City and set up Cultivate which boasts a mouthwatering line-up of more than 40 artists.

Now in its sixth year Cultivate festival will run at Innoflate Aberdeen on the September Bank Holiday weekend.

World renowned acts including German producer MCR-T, BLK, Ben Hemsley and Christian Rogers are amongst a star studded line-up.

Co-festival director Scott Forrest said: “Myself and Rory who I run Cultivate with have been promoting with a combined experience of 30 years in the city.

“We have always worked hard to bring the best international talent to the city.

“We found a lot of people were going to Glasgow, Manchester or further afield like Ibiza to see these huge acts.

“So we thought why don’t we up the game because we are perfectly capable of doing it in our home city to put together a festival of that level.

“To deliver something bigger and better to attract people from all across the North of Scotland to come and enjoy it.”

Bringing huge artists to Aberdeen with Cultivate festival

Rapidly rising star Ben Hemsley is set to make his Cultivate headline debut.

Also confirmed are collective Girls Don’t Sync who exploded onto the scene in 2021 and comprise G33, Matty, Hannah Lynch and Sophia Violet.

Renowned for his fast beats German producer MCR-T will also perform.

Also confirmed on the bill is Scottish DJ and producer Van Damn, who runs Dundee’s All Good parties and the Good Trax label.

Another highlight will be Glasgow-based VXYX, known for her futuristic and hard dance sets.

Scott said: “This is our sixth year running it.

“It has been going from strength to strength and attracting bigger acts and attendances every year.

“It is becoming quite the animal.

“We have put a lot of time, money and effort into making the production, light show and lasers the best they can be.

“We really put on a show for our attendees.

“Huge acts are being brought to Aberdeen that people love and they can see them in their home city.

“Rather than having to go to Glasgow, Manchester or Ibiza.”

Scottish dance scene is thriving

Scott runs the influential Let It Bleed club in Aberdeen and also puts on events at SWG3 in Glasgow.

He insists the Scottish dance scene is booming.

And Scott points to the rapid rise of Aberdeen-based Testpress as proof the dance world is watching Scotland.

He said: “Supporting the local scene and giving them a platform has always been an important aspect of what we do.

“It has shown with big payback in terms of some of the acts we have worked with over the years.

“Such as Testpress, Van Damn and various others who are really starting to blow up in their own right.

“They are now starting to get bookings up and down the country and across Europe at major festivals.

“There is a lot of homegrown Scottish talent now starting to blow up and it is because the scene has been so supportive.

“We all work together with other cities. It is now coming to fruition.

“Testpress are from Aberdeen and started playing at Rare on a Thusday night at Tunnels.

“They are starting to blow up and get attention all across Europe now.”

Cultivating rising Scottish talent

True to its name, Cultivate is an event that seeks to ‘cultivate’ home-grown talent and foster a sense of community.

That is reflected with a host of Scottish rising stars confirmed such as 2nd Face, All Good, All Night Passion, BCB Collective, Bohemia, Calowae, Dannsa, DEMS, EmJanero, Fa!th / Knees Up.

Scott said: “The dance scene here is so healthy because Scotland is able to attract some of the biggest acts in the world to come and play.

“And we are also very supportive of our home-grown, local talent.

“They are given platforms where they can cut their teeth, hone their craft to get that experience then kick-on to become major talents on a more international scale.”