Acclaimed rapper set to teach rap and hip-hop to Aberdeen youngsters

An acclaimed rapper is set to teach rap and hip-hop to youngsters from regeneration areas of Aberdeen.

Rapper Jackill, real name Jack Hughes, will oversee the Youth Rap Project III which will run over six weeks at Station House Media Unit (SHMU).

During the programme youngsters will be introduced to lyric-writing, beat-making, rapping and live performance skills.

Participants will create a track from start to finish the have it recorded and mixed to a professional standard.

They will also learn about the history of rap and hip-hop with activities focusing on using rap as a means of healthy and positive expression.

Youth Rap Project III is free to attend and begins on Tuesday, February 6 with classes running at SHMU in the city’s Woodside area from 5pm to 7pm.

The programme is open to children in Primary 7 or Secondary 1 attending Lochside, St Machar or Northfield Academies or their associated Primary schools.

It is also open to children in that age group currently resident in Cummings Park, Middlefield, Northfield, Tillydrone, Seaton, Woodside or Torry, regardless of school attended.

Jack said: “It is a good opportunity for the participants to express themselves positively.

“A lot of young people struggle to let out what’s going on in their lives.

“So it is good for them to be able to do that in a positive, safe environment without being judged.

“We have ran this version of the course twice before and they have gone very well.

“I saw a massive boost in confidence and sense of identity within the youngsters.

“A lot of young people struggle with sense of identity and sense of self.

“Being proud of who you are and being able to talk about what your life is like and how you view the world, to have a voice, is really powerful.”

Lyric writing and producing beats

Jack has released a number of singles as Jackill as well as acclaimed album A Day With the Jackal in 2019.

He released new track War bells last month.

Now he will pass on his knowledge to city youngsters.

Jack explained: “During the course they will learn how to produce beats, mix and master.

“Also different lyric writing techniques.

“They will also learn how to record in a professional studio setting and how to mix and edit vocals.

“At the end of it they will have a completed track.

“Some of the other benefits of this are that it is almost like a Trojan Horse for learning many other things.

“They learn a lot of valuable knowledge.

“We are talking about rapping, making beats and recording but on a deeper level we are also talking about literature, physics, maths and English.

“They will also learn a bit about the history of hip-hop and rap and the place it has in modern society.

“The course is open to youngsters from regeneration areas.

“The SHMU Youth rap project is part of ‘Transform’ a wider project which embeds music into existing SHMU programmes and is funded by the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative through Creative Scotland.”

Similar course a catalyst for Jackill

Jack is at the heart of a thriving rap and hip-hop scene within Aberdeen.

Granite City rappers and producers are delivering ground-breaking music that is gaining recognition both in the UK and overseas.

Jack and highly respected Aberdeen producer Vagrant Real Estate (aka Nick Cronin) formed HOURS ABDN in 2021 to give a platform to rap and hip-hop artists in the city.

HOURS ABDN recently entered into a partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts to showcase the Granite City’s rising talent with regular multi-artist events.

For Jack teaching at the SHMU Youth Rap Project, supported by the SHMU Youth Work team, means the rapper has come full circle.

Attending a similar course as a child was the catalyst that propelled him into a career as a infuential rapper.

He said: “I started rapping when I was 10-years-old and did a similar community project to this when I was that age.

“Then when I was about 16 or 17 I participated in a course at SHMU which really gave me a push to start taking things seriously and do it on a professional level.”

For further information on the SHMU Youth Rap Project III email aynsley.smith@shmu.org.uk