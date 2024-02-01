Acclaimed rapper set to teach rap and hip-hop to Aberdeen youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Acclaimed rapper set to teach rap and hip-hop to Aberdeen youngsters

Aberdeen rapper Jackill, aka Jack Hughes, will teach rap and hip-hop at SHMU to youngsters fromAberdeen regeneration areas with participants each recording a track

By Sean Wallace
Rapper Jackill real name Jack Hughes, is set to teach rap and hip-hop to youngsters at SHMU in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson, DC Thomson
Rapper Jackill real name Jack Hughes, is set to teach rap and hip-hop to youngsters at SHMU in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson, DC Thomson

An acclaimed rapper is set to teach rap and hip-hop to youngsters from regeneration areas of Aberdeen.

Rapper Jackill, real name Jack Hughes, will oversee the Youth Rap Project III which will run over six weeks at Station House Media Unit (SHMU).

During the programme youngsters will be introduced to lyric-writing, beat-making, rapping and live performance skills.

Participants will create a track from start to finish the have it recorded and mixed to a professional standard.

They will also learn about the history of rap and hip-hop with activities focusing on using rap as a means of healthy and positive expression.

Youth Rap Project III is free to attend and begins on Tuesday, February 6 with classes running at SHMU in the city’s Woodside area from 5pm to 7pm.

The programme is open to children in Primary 7 or Secondary 1 attending Lochside, St Machar or Northfield Academies or their associated Primary schools.

It is also open to children in that age group currently resident in Cummings Park, Middlefield, Northfield, Tillydrone, Seaton, Woodside or Torry, regardless of school attended.

Rapper Jackill, aka Jack Hughes, teaching youngsters rap and hip-hip at SHMU.
Rapper Jackill, aka Jack Hughes, teaching youngsters rap and hip-hip at SHMU. Image provided by SHMU.

Jack said: “It is a good opportunity for the participants to express themselves positively.

“A lot of young people struggle to let out what’s going on in their lives.

“So it is good for them to be able to do that in a positive, safe environment without being judged.

“We have ran this version of the course twice before and they have gone very well.

“I saw a massive boost in confidence and sense of identity within the youngsters.

“A lot of young people struggle with sense of identity and sense of self.

“Being proud of who you are and being able to talk about what your life is like and how you view the world, to have a voice, is really powerful.”

Aberdeen rapper Jackill teaching rap
Acclaimed rapper Jackill, aka Jack Hughes, passing on his rap and hip-hop knowledge at SHMU. Image supplied by SHMU

Lyric writing and producing beats

Jack has released a number of singles as Jackill as well as acclaimed album A Day With the Jackal in 2019.

He released new track War bells last month.

Now he will pass on his knowledge to city youngsters.

Aberdeen rapper Jackill
Rapper Jackill real name Jack Hughes, when he released album A Day with the Jackal was released in 2019. Image. Kami Thomson, DC Thomson

Jack explained: “During the course they will learn how to produce beats, mix and master.

“Also different lyric writing techniques.

“They will also learn how to record in a professional studio setting and how to mix and edit vocals.

“At the end of it they will have a completed track.

“Some of the other benefits of this are that it is almost like a Trojan Horse for learning many other things.

“They learn a lot of valuable knowledge.

“We are talking about rapping, making beats and recording but on a deeper level we are also talking about literature, physics, maths and English.

“They will also learn a bit about the history of hip-hop and rap and the place it has in modern society.

“The course is open to youngsters from regeneration areas.

“The SHMU Youth rap project is part of ‘Transform’ a wider project which embeds music into existing SHMU programmes and is funded by the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative through Creative Scotland.”

SHMU Youth Rap Project poster
The SHMU Youth Rap Project will run for six weeks. Image supplied by SHMU

Similar course a catalyst for Jackill

Jack is at the heart of a thriving rap and hip-hop scene within Aberdeen.

Granite City rappers and producers are delivering ground-breaking music that is gaining recognition both in the UK and overseas.

Jack and highly respected Aberdeen producer Vagrant Real Estate (aka Nick Cronin) formed HOURS ABDN in 2021 to give a platform to rap and hip-hop artists in the city.

HOURS ABDN recently entered into a  partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts to showcase the Granite City’s rising talent with regular multi-artist events.

For Jack teaching at the SHMU Youth Rap Project,  supported by the SHMU Youth Work team, means the rapper has come full circle.

Attending a similar course as a child was the catalyst that propelled him into a career as a infuential rapper.

Aberdeen rapper Jackill, aka Jack Hughes, when he released his album Day of the Jackal. Image Kami Thomson, DC Thomson

He said: “I started rapping when I was 10-years-old and did a similar community project to this when I was that age.

“Then when I was about 16 or 17 I participated in a course at SHMU which really gave me a push to start taking things seriously and do it on a professional level.”

For further information on the SHMU Youth Rap Project III email aynsley.smith@shmu.org.uk

