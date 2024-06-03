Review and setlist: FM Tuned In At The Lemon Tree

Remember the days when Bon Jovi were singing Livin’ On A Prayer on Top Of The Pops?

Back in the hairy mid-80s, UK rockers FM supported Jon Bon Jovi and his merry men on their Slippery When Wet UK Tour that saw them become the biggest band on the planet.

To many in the business, FM were set to be even bigger.

But despite further touring with the likes of Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Status Quo, record label politics and bad luck meant it wasn’t to be.

Fast forward to 2024 and the band are still on the road, celebrating their 40th anniversary with a new album, Old Habits Die Hard.

FM Lemon Tree gig the band’s first Aberdeen appearance in three decades

Saturday night at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree was the first time the band had returned to the Granite City in over 30 years. Judging by the reaction FM received, they surely won’t take so long next time.

Much of the potential that critics saw in FM was down to the extraordinary voice of frontman Steve Overland.

And as we heard on Saturday (despite suffering from a cold) he’s possibly the greatest rock singer in Britain.

A bold claim, but it’s a voice in a million, drenched with the soul of Paul Rodgers and the grit of Bryan Adams.

But the vocal prowess is only part of the FM story.

As we saw on Saturday night, the band is slick and has a ball on stage.

Guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick is a class act, delivering wonderful, melodic solos. The rhythm section of drummer Pete Jupp and bass player Merv Goldsworthy are the best in the business. And keyboard player Jem Davis is all smiles as he adds classy textures to the huge sound.

A sweaty night in packed Lemon Tree

You couldn’t help but think that support act Collateral, who opened the night, wished they’d been around in the 80s too.

The young rockers did a great job, with frontman Angelo Tristan a ball of energy onstage. Their catchy hard rock tunes impressed; Glass Sky, No Place For Love and On The Long Road sent many people to the merch stand after their 45-minute set to find out more.

A summer night in Aberdeen meant it was a sweaty night in the packed Lemon Tree when the headliners hit the stage.

FM delivered a melodic rock masterclass with more hooks than Primark.

New single Out Of The Blue is glorious, with its Everybody Wants To Rule The World feel and cracking guitar solo from Jim Kirkpatrick.

But it was the run of fan favourites including the evocative That Girl, Someday and Bad Luck (the 80’s hit that wasn’t) that reminded the audience just what they’d been missing.

Jem Davis stepped forward with a keytar to rock with the band during the closing number Other Side Of Midnight.

The whole band’s wide smiles suggested that FM will be back sooner than later.

Do not miss them. Tremendous.

The setlist in full: