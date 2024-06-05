Girls Aloud prove they are queens of Noughties Nostalgia as they play to 11,000 at P&J Live

Girls Aloud exploded back onstage with a trip down memory lane as the band reunited to perform live for the first time in 11 years.

Growing up in the UK in the 2000s, you could not escape the camp and at times nonsensical sound of Girls Aloud.

The band defined the UK’s pop music scene with their ever-evolving style and relatability, having been discovered on a reality singing competition.

Being a child of that time, my music taste features heavily the upbeat, girl-pop sound of Girls Aloud.

And they didn’t disappoint as they exploded back on stage for the first time in 11 years for their reunion tour show at the P&J Live in Aberdeen. It was their first performance in the Granite City since 2008.

Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh were giving the crowd ‘something new’ as they belted out hit after hit.

No doubt, they were there to serve you camp noughties nostalgia with hits like The Show, Love Machine and Biology.

Of course, while it was a warm comfort blanket of familiar pop music, a sadness hung in the air – an integral part of the band was missing.

The absence of Sarah Harding, who passed away in 2021, was felt throughout the night. She was there in spirit, however, and her vocals were included in several songs.

More than 11,000 attended the Girls Aloud show in Aberdeen

Whole Lotta History was the first to feature Sarah’s vocals, with a video montage playing, and I am not ashamed to admit I shed some tears at the poignant moment.

She also featured heavily on tracks such as I’ll Stand By You and Something New.

I was genuinely amazed at the show’s production value, with one of the highlights being when the band rode floating motorcycles over an audience of more than 11,000 people for Wake Me Up.

You also failed to miss each member as they rocked several bedazzled costumes from angelic white, ruby red/black and glittering gold.

A crowd-pleaser and one that brought me to my feet was Jump, which climaxed with a rainbow ribbon canon.

I have to praise each band member. Despite being away from the concert scene for more than a decade, they served up an explosive and dance-heavy night’s entertainment.

To end the energetic and electric show, they donned glittering gold gowns for one of their signature songs, The Promise, which featured Sarah’s vocals.

I might be a confessed fan of Girls Aloud, but I had no expectations of them. To say I was blown away is an understatement.

The fierce, electric dance-pop numbers mixed with reflective moments to remember their beloved band member made for an amazing show.

They proved why they were the girl band of the 2000s and are now the queens of noughties nostalgia.