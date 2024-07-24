Exclusive: Chart topper Jake Bugg recalls nights out with Oasis legend Liam Gallagher

Chart topping singer-songwriter Jake Bugg says touring with Liam Gallagher and John Squire was a dream come true.

Earlier this year Bugg opened for former Oasis singer Gallagher and ex The Stone Roses guitarist Squire on their UK tour.

Gallagher and Squire played to sold out shows across the country to promote their self-titled joint album.

Bugg scored a smash number one hit with his self-titled Mercury Prize nominated debut album in 2012 at the age of just 18.

Gallagher and Squire were inspirations that helped ignite the musical fire within Bugg.

And on the tour with his idols the singer even managed a few nights out with Gallagher.

Bugg is set to play Dundee (Fat Sams, Thursday, July 25), Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival (Friday, July 26) and Aberdeen (The Lemon Tree, Saturday July 27).

He will perform songs from his imminent new album A Modern Day Distraction, set for release on September 20.

Bugg said: “It was absolutely brilliant and the kind of gig you dream about when you’re a kid.

“I grew up listening to them.

“To go out there with those guys and see John playing guitar and Liam singing better than ever each night was fantastic.

“John is an incredible guitar player and I had only ever seen him play once with The Stone Roses.

“To see him in a different setting with a different group of musicians was brilliant.

“It was a really good tour and there were one or two nights out as well as you would expect.

“They were with Liam, not John, as he is a bit more quiet but such a nice guy.

“We were well behaved, mostly.”

‘Britain is not a balanced society’

It is now 12 years and six albums since Bugg exploded onto the music scene as a teenager with his breakout debut album.

Now 30 the musician will unveil songs from his new album on the upcoming dates.

A Modern Day Distraction is a comment on societal inequality within the UK, made all the more stark and damaging by the cost of living crisis.

Acclaimed single All Kinds of People is an early taster of the album.

On A Modern Day Distraction the songwriter shines a light on the daily injustices he has seen friends and family forced to cope with.

Bugg was brought up in Clifton in Nottingham, the biggest council estate in Europe.

He said: “I felt it was something that needed to be highlighted as it wasn’t just something I had read about or seen on the telly.

“A lot of the things happening are affecting people I know and care about.

“It impacts so many people I know and it is just not right.

“It was something I feel passionately about that needs to be addressed.

“Britain is not a balanced society and some places have not been given any help atall.

“Hopefully things will start changing a little bit for the better.

“Change is what we needed and change is still what we need so hopefully in the coming months we will start to see some progression.”

Excitement and apprehension

Previously nominated for BRIT and Ivor Novello awards Bugg’s first five albums all charted in the UK top 10.

Singles such as Lighting Bolt and Two Fingers were also chart hits.

Bugg refuses to promote his songs on social media platform streams such as TikTok and opts to highlight his work via live shows.

Produced by Metrophonic at Metrophonic Studios in London, Bugg returns to his roots on the rock-driven A Modern Day Distraction.

He said: “Releasing a new album is exciting but there is also apprehension as you never know how a new album will be received.

“I’m happy with it and it feels like a natural progression from my first two records.

“From that perspective the fans might enjoy it.

“It is a very strange time as a lot of self promotion is done on things like TikTok which is my worst nightmare to be honest.

“Hopefully it will be one of those if the fans like it they will spread the word.

“When I first started people were still buying CD’s and how the climate has changed since then is absolutely mind boggling.

“Some artists spent a lot of time trying to do that social media stuff and get less time to actually write the music which is a shame.

“We will play songs from the new album in these shows and also older songs.”