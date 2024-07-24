Exclusive: Chart topper Jake Bugg recalls nights out with Oasis legend Liam Gallagher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Chart topper Jake Bugg recalls nights out with Oasis legend Liam Gallagher

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jake Bugg will play Dundee (Fat Sams, Thursday July 25) Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival (Friday, July 26) and Aberdeen (The Lemon Tree, Saturday July 27)

By Sean Wallace
Jake Bugg Performing On The Castle Stage At Victorious Festival. Image: Shutterstock
Jake Bugg Performing On The Castle Stage At Victorious Festival. Image: Shutterstock

Chart topping singer-songwriter Jake Bugg says touring with Liam Gallagher and John Squire was a dream come true.

Earlier this year Bugg opened for former Oasis singer Gallagher and ex The Stone Roses guitarist Squire on their UK tour.

Gallagher and Squire played to sold out shows across the country to promote their self-titled joint album.

Bugg scored a smash number one hit with his self-titled Mercury Prize nominated debut album in 2012 at the age of just 18.

Gallagher and Squire were inspirations that helped ignite the musical fire within Bugg.

And on the tour with his idols the singer even managed a few nights out with Gallagher.

Bugg is set to play Dundee (Fat Sams, Thursday, July 25), Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival (Friday, July 26) and Aberdeen (The Lemon Tree, Saturday July 27).

He will perform songs from his imminent new album A Modern Day Distraction,  set for release on September 20.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jake Bugg. Image by Kevin Westenberg
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jake Bugg. Image by Kevin Westenberg

Bugg said: “It was absolutely brilliant and the kind of gig you dream about when you’re a kid.

“I grew up listening to them.

“To go out there with those guys and see John playing guitar and Liam singing better than ever each night was fantastic.

“John is an incredible guitar player and I had only ever seen him play once with The Stone Roses.

“To see him in a different setting with a different group of musicians was brilliant.

“It was a really good tour and there were one or two nights out as well as you would expect.

“They were with Liam, not John, as he is a bit more quiet but such a nice guy.

“We were well behaved, mostly.”

Liam Gallagher performing at the P&;J Live in Aberdeen in 2019. Picture by Chris Sumner

‘Britain is not a balanced society’

It is now 12 years and six albums since Bugg exploded onto the music scene as a teenager with his breakout debut album.

Now 30 the musician will unveil songs from his new album on the upcoming dates.

A Modern Day Distraction is a comment on societal inequality within the UK, made all the more stark and damaging by the cost of living crisis.

Acclaimed single All Kinds of People is an early taster of the album.

On A Modern Day Distraction the songwriter shines a light on the daily injustices he has seen friends and family forced to cope with.

Bugg was brought up in Clifton in Nottingham, the biggest council estate in Europe.

He said: “I felt it was something that needed to be highlighted as it wasn’t just something I had read about or seen on the telly.

“A lot of the things happening are affecting people I know and care about.

“It impacts so many people I know and it is just not right.

“It was something I feel passionately about that needs to be addressed.

“Britain is not a balanced society and some places have not been given any help atall.

“Hopefully things will start changing a little bit for the better.

“Change is what we needed and change is still what we need so hopefully in the coming months we will start to see some progression.”

Chart topping singer Jake Bugg's new album A Modern Day Distraction. Image by Kevin Westenberg
Chart topping singer Jake Bugg’s new album A Modern Day Distraction. Image by Kevin Westenberg

Excitement and apprehension

Previously nominated for BRIT and Ivor Novello awards Bugg’s first five albums all charted in the UK top 10.

Singles such as Lighting Bolt and Two Fingers were also chart hits.

Bugg refuses to promote his songs on social media platform streams such as TikTok and opts to highlight his work via live shows.

Produced by Metrophonic at Metrophonic Studios in London, Bugg  returns to his roots on the rock-driven A Modern Day Distraction.

Chart topper Jake Bugg to play Aberdeen and Dundee. Image: Kevin Westenberg
Chart topper Jake Bugg to play Aberdeen and Dundee. Image: Kevin Westenberg

He said: “Releasing a new album is exciting but there is also apprehension as you never know how a new album will be received.

“I’m happy with it and it feels like a natural progression from my first two records.

“From that perspective the fans might enjoy it.

“It is a very strange time as a lot of self promotion is done on things like TikTok which is my worst nightmare to be honest.

“Hopefully it will be one of those if the fans like it they will spread the word.

“When I first started people were still buying CD’s and how the climate has changed since then is absolutely mind boggling.

“Some artists spent a lot of time trying to do that social media stuff and get less time to actually write the music which is a shame.

“We will play songs from the new album in these shows and also older songs.”

 

 

 

Conversation