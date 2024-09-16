Exclusive: Arab Strap reveal why they have become louder and more aggressive

Arab Strap may be nearing their 30th year anniversary but singer Aidan Moffat insists the alt-rock legends are becoming more aggressive and louder.

Formed in Falkirk, Aidan and multi-instrumentalist Malcolm Middleton began collaborating in 1995.

They were renowned for lo-fi songs tackling regret, insecurity and pain juxtaposed with a vein of dark humour.

Arab Strap continue to delve deep into those raw emotions on stunning new album I’m Totally Fine With It…

However, there is an increased anger and ferocity on the new album.

Aberdeen fans will be able to hear their more “aurally aggressive” live show when Arab Strap headline The Lemon Tree on Tuesday, September 17 to promote the album.

Aidan said: “I don’t knw if its some strange midlife crisis or something but we certainly seem to be making records that are a lot more livelier.

“And a lot more louder live.

“The more we play these songs the louder they get.

“Overall we seem to be a bit more aurally aggressive.

“Why not, it’s fun. And it’s working as the band we have sound fantastic.

“There’s a lot more power and energy which is great because we want people who come to see us to dance and enjoy themselves.”

‘People get absorbed in these weird ideas’

The new album is the follow up to their critically-acclaimed top 20 hit As Days Get Dark which was released in 2021.

I’m Totally Fine With It… examines themes such as social media addiction, alienation in a digitally connected world and conspiracy theories.

Aidan said: “A lot of the songs on the record deal with social media and the way it can manipulate people and lead to conspiracy theories.

“That is something that really blew up during the covid lockdown.

“People got absorbed in these wild ideas.

“The effects are still there from the lockdown and the repercussions will last for decades.”

‘Social media is not going away’

The new album was preceded by single Bliss which addresses the problem of online hate.

It focuses on how people expose themselves on social platforms whilst being isolated at home.

Malcolm said: “Social media is not going away and it will go through rough patches and extremes.

“This is just the start of it and hopefully it will become useful and practical like it was expected to from the start.

“You’re not going to go into a pub renowned for violent people so there are just certain things on Twitter (X) you stay away from.”

Potential live Philophobia album

Arab Strap played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen in January this year as part of a tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album Philophobia.

The influential album was played in its entirety.

Originally released on Chemikal Underground Records in April 1998 Philophobia was the follow up to debut The Week Never Starts Round Here.

Aidan revealed they are considering releasing an album from the Philophobia tour as every show, including Aberdeen, was recorded.

He said: “The songs on Philophobia sounded different when we played them live this time as I don’t have the same voice I used to.

“When I hear the old records I just sound like a wee boy as my voice is really high. I just sound strange.

“Touring Philophobia was a way to say goodbye to that Arab Strap.

“But I also saw it as a way of trying to fix some mistakes on the record.

“I can now sing the songs the way I imagined them in my head, and I couldn’t back then.

“We recorded all the gigs so we might mix one and put it out as I think its quite interesting how the performance of these songs has changed over the years.”

Malcolm added: “People like Philophobia because it doesn’t sound perfect.

“It doesn’t sound like other bands who tune guitars, sing properly or know what chords to put underneath things.

“We didn’t really know what we were doing.

“For that album we weren’t really planning things as such, we were just going in the studio between tours.

“There was no stress or pressure, I just came naturally . It wasn’t a bid deal.”