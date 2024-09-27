Terrorvision singer Tony Wright remembers the painful day in Aberdeen he had a tooth extracted WITHOUT anaesthetic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

Terrorvision singer Tony Wright remembers the painful day in Aberdeen he had a tooth extracted WITHOUT anaesthetic

Terrorvision will return to the Granite City to headline The Lemon Tree on Saturday, September 28 to promote new album We Are Not Robots.

By Sean Wallace
Rockers Terrorvision to play The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Image by Neil Ferry
Rockers Terrorvision to play The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Image by Neil Ferry

Terrorvision singer Tony Wright had to endure the pain of a tooth extraction without anaesthetic the last time he was in Aberdeen.

Now the front-man is relishing a pain free return to the Granite City when the rockers headline The Lemon Tree on Saturday, September 28.

Terrorvision are heading to Aberdeen to promote new album We Are Not Robots which was released earlier this month.

Tony is also disappointed legendary Aberdeen clothes shop McKay’s is no longer in the city’s Queen Street, as it was the only place the band could buy vintage 1970’s jeans.

He said: “The last time I played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen I had an abscess in a front tooth.

“It was a Sunday and I had to find a dentist as I had toothache.

“The dentist told me I would have to take antibiotics until the swelling went down, then the tooth could be taken out.

“I said no. And I made him pull the tooth out without anaesthetic.

“I love Aberdeen for stopping the pain.”

Rockers Terrorvision have released a new album We Are Not Robots. Image supplied by Pomona PR
Rockers Terrorvision have released a new album We Are Not Robots. Image supplied by Pomona PR

Missing legendary Aberdeen shop

Formed in 1987 Terrorvision have released seven studio albums.

Single Tequila hit the number two spot in January 1999 with Perseverance also a top five smash three years earlier.

Tony says the band always relished a trip to the Granite City because it offered the opportunity to visit McKay’s.

Previously based in the city’s Queen Street, McKay’s closed in 2020 and relocated to Great Northern Road.

He said: “Is that shop round the corner that sells jeans from the 1970’s still there?

When I told him McKay’s was no longer in Queen Street, he said: “No. That’s where we got our 1975 Wranglers.

“I loved that shop. The fact that nothing was put out to be found.

“They should have passed an order protecting it.”

‘An ode to hard rocking’

On stage Terrorvision are an incendiary, raucous explosion of amp shattering, loud rock.

New album We Are Not Robots captures the energy of their live shows.

It is the first album release since 2011’s Super Delux.

We Are Not Robots was preceded by single The Night Lemmy Died, a homage to the Motorhead singer who passed away in December 2015 at the age of 70.

Rock band Terrorvision will headline The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Pomona PR
Rock band Terrorvision will headline The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Pomona PR

Tony said: “Lemmy died at the end of 2015 and then we lost David Bowie and Prince within 12 months of that.

“The world hasn’t been good since those three have gone.

“Can we have one of them back?

“Maybe we need to find a new Bowie.

“But you’re never going to find one by going on a talent competition on television.

“Which is the opposite  of what Bowie was.

“The Day Lemmy Died is an ode to the hard rocking in a world of twee.

“A tribute to all bands that play and write.

“That drive through the night to forge their way rather than entering a TV talent show.

“Now you also get bands doing complicated math music with the singer shouting about the banal parts of life.

“Like going to a supermarket and paying for a carrier bag.

“And they shout it as well, ‘30P FOR  A BAG FOR LIFE, THEY ONLY USED TO BE 10P,

“The world needs people like Lemmy.”

Touring with legends Motorhead

Following the success of Formaldehyde, their debut album, Terrorvision toured with Motorhead in 1993.

What was it like touring with Lemmy and Motorhead?

“The majority of if I cant tell you as I’ll get arrested,” laughed Tony.

“It wasn’t for the cameras.

“What Lemmy and Motorhead did was real, it was honest.

“They lived the life that everyone thought they would live.

“We weren’t scared of that life and joined in with them a few times.”

 

 

Conversation