Terrorvision singer Tony Wright remembers the painful day in Aberdeen he had a tooth extracted WITHOUT anaesthetic

Terrorvision singer Tony Wright had to endure the pain of a tooth extraction without anaesthetic the last time he was in Aberdeen.

Now the front-man is relishing a pain free return to the Granite City when the rockers headline The Lemon Tree on Saturday, September 28.

Terrorvision are heading to Aberdeen to promote new album We Are Not Robots which was released earlier this month.

Tony is also disappointed legendary Aberdeen clothes shop McKay’s is no longer in the city’s Queen Street, as it was the only place the band could buy vintage 1970’s jeans.

He said: “The last time I played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen I had an abscess in a front tooth.

“It was a Sunday and I had to find a dentist as I had toothache.

“The dentist told me I would have to take antibiotics until the swelling went down, then the tooth could be taken out.

“I said no. And I made him pull the tooth out without anaesthetic.

“I love Aberdeen for stopping the pain.”

Missing legendary Aberdeen shop

Formed in 1987 Terrorvision have released seven studio albums.

Single Tequila hit the number two spot in January 1999 with Perseverance also a top five smash three years earlier.

Tony says the band always relished a trip to the Granite City because it offered the opportunity to visit McKay’s.

Previously based in the city’s Queen Street, McKay’s closed in 2020 and relocated to Great Northern Road.

He said: “Is that shop round the corner that sells jeans from the 1970’s still there?

When I told him McKay’s was no longer in Queen Street, he said: “No. That’s where we got our 1975 Wranglers.

“I loved that shop. The fact that nothing was put out to be found.

“They should have passed an order protecting it.”

‘An ode to hard rocking’

On stage Terrorvision are an incendiary, raucous explosion of amp shattering, loud rock.

New album We Are Not Robots captures the energy of their live shows.

It is the first album release since 2011’s Super Delux.

We Are Not Robots was preceded by single The Night Lemmy Died, a homage to the Motorhead singer who passed away in December 2015 at the age of 70.

Tony said: “Lemmy died at the end of 2015 and then we lost David Bowie and Prince within 12 months of that.

“The world hasn’t been good since those three have gone.

“Can we have one of them back?

“Maybe we need to find a new Bowie.

“But you’re never going to find one by going on a talent competition on television.

“Which is the opposite of what Bowie was.

“The Day Lemmy Died is an ode to the hard rocking in a world of twee.

“A tribute to all bands that play and write.

“That drive through the night to forge their way rather than entering a TV talent show.

“Now you also get bands doing complicated math music with the singer shouting about the banal parts of life.

“Like going to a supermarket and paying for a carrier bag.

“And they shout it as well, ‘30P FOR A BAG FOR LIFE, THEY ONLY USED TO BE 10P,

“The world needs people like Lemmy.”

Touring with legends Motorhead

Following the success of Formaldehyde, their debut album, Terrorvision toured with Motorhead in 1993.

What was it like touring with Lemmy and Motorhead?

“The majority of if I cant tell you as I’ll get arrested,” laughed Tony.

“It wasn’t for the cameras.

“What Lemmy and Motorhead did was real, it was honest.

“They lived the life that everyone thought they would live.

“We weren’t scared of that life and joined in with them a few times.”