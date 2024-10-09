Exclusive: The Moody Blues legend Justin Hayward recalls ‘sinister undercurrent’ of touring America in the sixties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

Exclusive: The Moody Blues legend Justin Hayward recalls ‘sinister undercurrent’ of touring America in the sixties

Legendary singer songwriter Justin Hayward will play a solo concert at The Music Hall in Aberdeen on Thursday, October 10.

By Sean Wallace
Music legend Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues is to play Aberdeen. Image: Valeria Masselli
Music legend Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues is to play Aberdeen. Image: Valeria Masselli

The Moody Blues legendary singer Justin Hayward has revealed the band had to endure a “sinister undercurrent” when touring the United States in the 1960’s.

Topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic The Moody Blues sold 70 million albums worldwide.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 the band racked up long list of hit records includes 18 platinum and gold albums.

Smash hit singles Nights in White Satin and Tuesday Afternoon were also global hits.

However Justin insists the band had to put in the hard miles on difficult tours of the United States to secure that success.

Justin will play hits from The Moody Blues’ and his own solo career when headlining The Music Hall in Aberdeen on Thursday, October 10.

Music legend Justin Hayward to play Aberdeen. Image by Valeria Masselli

He said: “In our first tours of America we were always someone’s opening act, we were never top of the bill.

“That’s something that lingered on with the Moody’s for a long, long time.

“For most of our first tour we opened up for Canned Heat and were travelling across America in what looked like a school bus.

“It was pretty uncomfortable but Canned Heat were fantastic.

“A lot of people don’t realise that groups weren’t welcome then.

“Even if we had the money, which we didn’t, we couldn’t stay in nice hotels.

“English groups weren’t welcome as they had a particularly bad reputation.

“We would stay at what were basically truck stops on the freeways.

“The first few tours of America there was also a sinister undercurrent of chemical drugs where you had to be very careful.

“With the circles we mixed in you had to be very careful with what you drank and put in your mouth.

“That was a concern to us.”

Reaction to Days of Future Passed

Justin was already an established songwriter when he joined The Moody Blues in 1966.

His first album with the band was the legendary Days of Future Passed, released in November 1967 to acclaim.

The album is recognised as one of the first in the progressive rock genre.

Justin said: “With the record company their top priority was making stereo records.

“We arrived in America with a stereo record called Days of Futures Passed.

“Our albums were beautifully recorded in stereo by Decca which coincided with the birth of FM radio in America.

“When we turned up in a place the FM jocks were delighted to see a stereo record.

“That was a big thing to go into an FM radio station and be welcomed with a record I knew would sounds great.”

How the audience brings ‘magic’

It is now almost sixty years since Justin first started writing and performing with The Moody Blues.

He had a global smash hit with Forever Autumn in 1978, created for Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds.

Justin insists he still feels the same buzz when performing live as he did in the sixties.

He will perform in Aberdeen on the Blue World tour  with Mike Dawes, Julie Ragins and Karmen Gould.

Justin said: “I consider this my best time and I still get that buzz as I’m working with real virtuoso musicians.

“My guitarist Mike Dawes is a remarkable musician who is able to play the bits that I played on the records, but double tracked.

“He can play them better than I could ever do.

“Julie and Karmen are also virtuosos and to play with them is a real pleasure.

“They bring the best out of these songs.

“In soundcheck we can do these songs technically perfect and get some pleasure out of that.

“Bu when an audience comes into the room they bring a magic that creates an atmosphere and aura that is tangible.

“It is also very beautiful, powerful and very important.”

Conversation