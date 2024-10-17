Liam Payne: Remembering One Direction’s Aberdeen show in 2011

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Payne: Remembering One Direction’s Aberdeen show in 2011

During his time in Aberdeen with the group, the One Direction popstar revealed he even went skinny dipping in the North Sea.

One Direction playing at the old AECC in 2011. Liam Payne is in the centre.
One Direction playing at the old AECC in 2011. Liam Payne is in the centre. Image: Youtube
By Susy Macaulay

As One Direction fans mourn Liam Payne’s untimely passing, many north-east readers will be thinking back to the band’s appearances at the AECC in March 2011.

They were part of an X-Factor tour, and hadn’t yet reached the heights of stardom that lay ahead.

Other acts on the tour included Wagner, Rebecca Ferguson and Katie Waissel.

The young pop stars played covers including Kids in America, Chasing Cars, and Forever Young.

Liam Payne told press at the time he was a fan of skinny dipping

Liam Payne was 17 at the time, and confessed that the band was using their UK tour to go skinny-dipping, including in Aberdeen.

“It was freezing,” he said at the time.

He told reporters: “I’ve still got sand in my pockets. But the funniest thing was, Harry took off all his clothes but kept his shoes on.”

Harry Styles retorted that he didn’t want sandy toes, or to drag sand back into their digs.

One Direction playing in Aberdeen's old AECC in 2011
One Direction playing in Aberdeen’s old AECC in 2011. Image: YouTube

At that time the band were starring in a Nintendo DS advert for Pokemon Black and Pokemon White, about to be revealed to the public.

The 1D boys had all auditioned for the X Factor separately, but were brought together in a stroke of genius by Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger to form a five-piece boy band.

While they were in Aberdeen, it seems one lucky young fan named Harry got to meet members of the band.

The rest is history. Although they were eliminated in the final, their song Forever Young was leaked onto the internet, and Simon Cowell signed them to his own Syco Records for £2m.

Liam Payne
Liam in 2012. Image: Ian West/PA Wire

Only three months before their Aberdeen appearance, the lads had been in LA, working on their debut album.

And six months after their Aberdeen gig, their debut single, What Makes You Beautiful was released, and in December they began their first UK tour, Up All Night, appearing in Glasgow but not Aberdeen.

Liam and Cheryl in 2016
Liam and Cheryl in 2016.  Image: PA Wire

Although the band went into a ‘hiatus’ in 2016, Liam was rarely far from the headlines at that time though his relationship with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole, with whom he had a son in 2017.

With his co-stars Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, Liam was an important part of one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, selling 70 million records world-wide.

Niall played P&J Live this September (2024), delighting the audience by singing a duet with local fan, Isla Macdonald.

