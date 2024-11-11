Review: A night of Nordic brilliance at Aberdeen Music Hall with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: A night of Nordic brilliance at Aberdeen Music Hall with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra

From Norway’s dramatic fjords to the natural wonders of Finland and Sweden, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra held the crowd captivated.

Ryan Bancroft conducted the Scottish Chamber Orchestra at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: APA
By Calum Petrie

Some of Scotland’s best musicians played some of Scandinavia’s best music during a magnificent night’s entertainment at a packed Music Hall in Aberdeen.

From Norway’s dramatic fjords to the natural wonders of Finland and Sweden, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra – led by Californian conductor Ryan Bancroft – held the crowd captivated during a stunning 90-minute performance.

First up was Lucioles by Stockholm-born composer Andrea Tarrodi, a serene yet lively 10-minute soundscape which set the evening up perfectly.

It wasn’t the first time Tarrodi – winner of a Swedish Grammy for best classical album of the year in 2018 – has been played at the Music Hall.

The Swede’s works have been performed at the Royal Albert Hall during the Proms, the Berliner Philharmonie, the Wiener Musikverein, and the Barbican Centre in London.

Grieg the main draw at Aberdeen Music Hall…

But in all honesty, it’s having the Norwegian master Edvard Grieg’s name on the ticket that puts bums on seats.

Grieg has also had a good airing in the Granite City recently, most notably by the Aberdeen Chamber Orchestra in May.

Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Most of us are aware now of Grieg’s north-east roots. And most of us probably associate the great Norwegian with his incidental music to Henrik Ibsen’s play Peer Gynt.

But the Piano Concerto is up there with the very best works by – in my opinion – one of the more underrated composers.

It’s an exquisite piece, from the glorious opening, through sweeping melodies and folkloric touches, to the suitably climactic finale.

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra did it more than justice as they supported one of today’s most exciting young pianists.

American Eric Lu was just 20 when he wowed judges to win the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2018, and his insights and intellect have put him in high demand internationally.

He brings his power and poetry to the luscious Nordic melodies of Grieg’s timeless Piano Concerto.

…but Sibelius brought the night to a resplendent close

If Grieg is underrated, then Jean Sibelius is even more so.

Sibelius’s music is often credited with having helped Finland develop a stronger national identity when the country was struggling from several attempts at Russification in the late 19th century.

Indeed, his epic Finlandia is today regarded as the country’s unofficial national anthem.

But it was his Symphony No 5 which brought the concert to a resplendent close, with its vision of swans in flight captured with aplomb.

Norway (Ibsen, Munch, Knausgaard), Sweden (Strindberg, Bergman, Mankell) and Finland (Tove Jansson, Väinö Linna, Renny Harlin) have all long punched above their weight culturally.

Listening to the Scottish Chamber Orchestra at the Music Hall on Saturday was a reminder of the artistic genius these frozen parts have given the world.

