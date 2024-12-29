Review: A night of unforgettable energy and Scottish pride with Skerryvore in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: A night of unforgettable energy and Scottish pride with Skerryvore in Aberdeen

The west coast band - which celebrates its 20th anniversary next year - played to all ages at the Music Hall on Saturday night.

Skerryvore's infectious energy electrified the entire venue. Image: Instagram
By Ashleigh Barbour

Skerryvore’s “Take My Hand” is our family anthem, loved by everyone from toddlers to grandparents.

I adore everything the west coast trad band creates, and every time I hear their music, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride in being Scottish.

It’s a passion I hope to pass down to my own children – and judging by the crowd at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday night, I’m not alone.

Skerryvore performed between Christmas and New Year, that period when you can lose track of the date and wonder what’s going on. But one thing I was certain of was the overwhelming love in that room for the band.

From a little girl of no more than four or five years old, to octogenarians dancing in the aisles, everyone was captivated by their high-energy performance. I’m not sure when my ears will recover from the deafening screams and foot-stomping that filled the air.

Skerryvore played in Aberdeen again this weekend. Image: Instagram 

Alford Academy pipe band takes to the stage with Skerryvore in Aberdeen

To make the night even more special, Skerryvore brought the Alford Academy Pipe Band on stage not once, but twice. Proud family members seated upstairs watched in awe as they delivered a truly unforgettable performance.

“What a night!” the school band posted on social media shortly after the concert.

“Our pupils will remember this one for a long, long time to come – thank you for an amazing opportunity.”

Skerryvore regularly invites young local pipe bands to join them on stage, and it’s that strong sense of community that truly sets them apart.

The Alford Academy Pipe Band were brought on stage twice. Image: DC Thomson 

Remarkably, the award-winning band – who have performed to audiences across the globe – will celebrate their 20th anniversary next year with what promises to be a spectacular gig at Floors Castle at Kelso.

Not bad for a ceilidh band that started out playing in small halls and bars on the west coast, and has since played a pivotal role in reinventing the traditional Scottish music scene with their unique fusion of folk, trad, pop, and rock.

Skerryvore said they were bringing a west coast ceilidh to the east coast. Image: DC Thomson 

The show opened with dramatic flair as the Music Hall stage was shrouded in darkness, the only sound the haunting skirl of the bagpipes echoing through the room. As the mood was set, the eight-piece ensemble took the stage, blending traditional instruments—pipes, whistles, accordions, and fiddles—with bass, drums, guitar, and keyboards.

Led by frontman Alec Dalglish, they powered through an energetic set, including “Happy to Be Home” and “Eye of the Storm,” culminating in a raucous performance of “Take My Hand” which I will never forget.

The crowd went wild for Skerryvore – the concert was sold-out. Image: DC Thomson

The night was a celebration of Scottish heritage, filled with an infectious energy that electrified the entire venue.

Huge congratulations to Skerryvore on reaching their 20th anniversary – and I’m excited to see what they’ll achieve in the decades ahead.

