How The Beautiful South legend helped the career of swing star who is set to headline Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

How The Beautiful South legend helped the career of swing star who is set to headline Aberdeen

Singer/musician Gareth John is a long-term member of The South, a spin-off band of chart toppers The Beautiful South.

By Sean Wallace
Singer Gareth John is set to perform in The Story of Swing in Aberdeen. Image supplied by M P Promotions.
Singer Gareth John is set to perform in The Story of Swing in Aberdeen. Image supplied by M P Promotions.

Advice from a legendary member of chart-toppers The Beautiful South has been key in the career of acclaimed singer/musician Gareth John.

The vocalist and trumpeter will take his The Story of Swing show to Aberdeen Music Hall on Saturday.

Gareth will roll back the years to celebrate swing legends such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr

The show was devised by Gareth who is the driving force behind The Story of Swing.

However, he is also a key member of The South, the spin-off band formed from the ashes of multi-million selling chart greats The Beautiful South.

During lengthy tours Gareth picked up valuable lessons from The Beautiful South founding member Gaz Birtles, now singer of The South.

Singer/musician Gareth John is set to perform The Story of Swing. Image supplied by M P Promotions.
Singer/musician Gareth John is set to perform The Story of Swing. Image supplied by M P Promotions.

He said: “Gaz has been a great help to me as he does a lot of their management as well.

“Being part of The South I could always see what I wanted my own show to be like in terms of infrastructure, the business and the crew on the road.

“I learned a massive amount from playing with The South and still am.

“Gaz helped me so much by talking to me about managing my own show.”

Touring with chart topping legends

Nine-piece  The South also include former The Beautiful South singer Alison Wheeler.

Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Birtles moved across to front the band.

Gareth also fronts the band when Birtles is on saxophone duties.

He said: “One of my highlights with The South was playing the Dubai Opera House in 2019 which was really special.

“We do about 40 to 50 gigs in the UK each year with The South and it seems there has been a resurgence in the last couple of years.”

Singer Gareth John performing in The Story of Swing show. Image supplied by M P Promotions.
Singer Gareth John performing in The Story of Swing show. Image supplied by M P Promotions.

Performing with ‘incredible’ musicians

World class trumpeter and singer Gareth will be backed by the SOS Big Band.

The Story of Swing is musical journey through decades of the iconic genre of swing and big band music.

The show features classic hits by legends across the years such as Bobby Darin all the way to Michael Bublé and Robbie Williams.

Gareth said: “The band are absolutely amazing with incredible players.

“Each of their musical CV’s is fantastic.

“The joy of performing with them makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“We give a big nod to band leaders such as Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller.

“Singers wise it starts with Bobby Darin then goes through Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Nat King Cole and Tony Bennett.

“We also go into the present day with a couple of songs from Paul Anka’s Rock Swings album.

“There is also some Postmodern Jukebox as well as they have been a Youtube sensation.

“And there are also Michael Bublé and Harry Connick Jr numbers.

“The show covers the full spectrum as we also do a song from Robbie Williams’ Swing When You’re Winning album.”

Acclaimed singer Gareth John performing in The Story of Swing. Image supplied by M P Promotions.
Acclaimed singer Gareth John performing in The Story of Swing. Image supplied by M P Promotions.

A constantly evolving performance

Gareth will return to Aberdeen with his show for the first time since 2023.

Granite City fans will witness a different performance with a changed band.

He said: “Aberdeen is a fantastic audience.

“The show has changed from the previous appearance at the Music Hall.

“We have added a couple of little surprises for people.

“I know a few comedians and they talk about how when they are touring they tweak a few things every night.

“I spend a lot of time dong that whether it is to the set list, what I say between songs or which guests I involve.

“It’s an ongoing process and will never stop.”

Conversation