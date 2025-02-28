In Pictures: Peat & Diesel light up Aberdeen Music Hall

The band, known for their unique blend of Celtic rock and folk, played to a packed house, with fans enthusiastically singing along to both classic hits and fresh tracks.
Peat & Diesel’s UK tour has seen overwhelming demand, with sell-out shows in Dumfries, Leeds, Bristol, and London.
The band’s rise from local heroes to national acclaim is a testament to their authentic sound and relatable storytelling.
Fans in Aberdeen were thrilled to witness the band’s energetic performance. If you missed out this time, Peat & Diesel will be performing again at the Black Isle Belter at the Black Isle Showground on May 3rd.
Photographer Kenny Elrick went along to capture the best moments.
Photos of Peat & Diesel at Aberdeen Music Hall
