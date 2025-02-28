In Pictures: Peat & Diesel light up Aberdeen Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

In Pictures: Peat & Diesel light up Aberdeen Music Hall

Peat & Diesel were back with a sell out performance at Aberdeen Music Hall and our photographer was there to capture the best moments.

CR0052212, Emma Grady, Aberdeen. Concert - Peat & Diesel at the Music Hall Friday, February 28th, 2025, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady

Our favorite Stornoway band Peat & Diesel were back with a sell out gig at Aberdeen Music Hall.

Stornoway sensation Peat & Diesel delivered a rousing performance at Aberdeen Music Hall last night, marking a triumphant return to the Granite City.

The band, known for their unique blend of Celtic rock and folk, played to a packed house, with fans enthusiastically singing along to both classic hits and fresh tracks.

Peat & Diesel’s UK tour has seen overwhelming demand, with sell-out shows in Dumfries, Leeds, Bristol, and London.

The band’s rise from local heroes to national acclaim is a testament to their authentic sound and relatable storytelling.

Fans in Aberdeen were thrilled to witness the band’s energetic performance. If you missed out this time, Peat & Diesel will be performing again at the Black Isle Belter at the Black Isle Showground on May 3rd.

Photographer Kenny Elrick went along to capture the best moments.

Photos of Peat & Diesel at Aberdeen Music Hall

Conversation