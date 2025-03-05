Granite City Festival 2025: The biggest dance DJs…and Bluey!

Summer might still feel a long way off, but that’s no reason not to get excited now about what it will bring. And summer 2025 is bringing something big to Aberdeen, The Granite City Festival, with tickets available to buy now.

Taking place in Hazlehead Park over three days from Friday June 27 2025 to Sunday June 29 2025, it’s a dance music festival boasting an impressive line-up of some of the biggest names in the business.

Headlining Saturday night is Example, alongside Darren Styles and Judge Jules – to drop just a few names from the extensive list of artists.

The first two days of the festival are dedicated to no-holds-barred top level dance music. However, come Sunday, in partnership with GloWorm, the festival transforms into a family-friendly festival, allowing even the youngest partygoers to get involved in the event.

And while Example might be headlining Saturday night, no less than Bluey is headlining Sunday’s line-up along with Cbeebies stars and a whole host of fun and games.

Biggest names in dance music – and more

Sound interesting? We certainly though so, so we spoke to Charlotte Ramsay from the organisers, ATA Events, to find out more.

Each day of the festival has a different focus, and Charlotte explained in more detail what to expect. She said: “The line-ups have now been announced for each day – and the days are all very different.

“On the Friday we have partnered with Cultivate – a huge brand in Aberdeen when it comes to up-and-coming house music and rave style events. The night will focus on high-level dance music with a rave aspect.

“As headliner we have I Hate Models with support from Basswell, Alex Farell, Cloudy, Jezza and Jod and Lessss, along with support acts as well.”

Get ready to party in Hazlehead Park

There is no shortage of big names on Saturday as Charlotte explains: “On the Saturday we have our huge headline act, Example, a massive UK name. There’s also Darren Styles, Judge Jules, Laidback Luke, Mauro Picotto and huge hard house DJ’s like Dave Pearce, N-Trance, Symmetrik, Shugz and Lisa Lashes.

“Then we’ve got Graeme Park, who’s really well known from the Hacienda scene back in the 1990s, and Ian Van Dahl. It’s a really full line-up!”

Charlotte added: “We have one more big name to reveal for the Saturday….it will be announced soon so keep an eye out for it.”

The festival aims to attract a broad range of dance music lovers, whether you are still hitting the clubs every weekend or you want to re-live days-gone-by.

“We want to give everyone the chance to come and have a dance and enjoy themselves,” said Charlotte. “I imagine Friday will appeal to students and people in their 20s and 30s. And while Saturday will still appeal to them, there is so much on Saturday that people who were into the dance scene in the 90s will love.”

The Happy Days family festival

Leaving the icons of dance music behind, when we come to Sunday, the headliner is the one and only Bluey. The mere mention of his name is sure to send excitement levels rocketing among the kids (and many parents) of Aberdeen.

The family-friendly event and third and final day of The Granite City Festival, held in partnership with family festival specialists GloWorm, Happy Days is a unique opportunity for families with kids to enjoy the festival vibes with an event tailored exclusively to them.

Charlotte told us more: “Following on from the Friday and Saturday we have our Sunday event, Happy Days. There is loads for the little ones – we’ve got Bluey, Maddie Moat and Andy and the Odd Socks both from Cbeebies, and a Dua Lipa tribute.

“We’ll also have lots of things on-site like fairground rides, fun workshops and much more. There is something for everyone – from youngsters to teens.”

Charlotte continued: “I think it’s so important to give children the chance to experience these kind of large live music events. I know when I was a kid, I was desperate to go to concerts and festivals, but you had to be 16 and over with an accompanying adult – and often your parents weren’t too willing to let you go!

“We really want to make sure the younger generation can experience these events and develop a love for them. There is something for everyone, there’s no excuse not to get tickets!”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, with payment plans available. Don’t wait and risk missing out, book your tickets now and ensure summer 2025 has something extra special to look forward to.

Get more information on each day and buy tickets for one, two, or all three days of the Granite City Festival.