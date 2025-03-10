Review: Fish Bids Farewell at the Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Fish Bids Farewell at the Music Hall

Mark Lenthall reviews the final performance from Fish at the Music Hall on March 8.

Fish at the Music Hall on March 8 2025. Image: Dod Morrison Photography
By Mark Lenthall

You don’t hear of many rock icons called Kevin or Sandra, do you? In rock and roll, names matter. The biggest stars knew this – Elvis, Madonna, Prince, er… Cheryl. That’s why Derek Dick from Dalkeith wisely rebranded himself as Fish, a moniker that stemmed from his habit of spending long periods soaking in the bath during his early days in music. (Talk about method branding.)

The name stuck, and it helped him make his mark as the towering, theatrical frontman of Marillion, leading the band through their defining years of 80s prog rock.

Now, he is taking his final bow on his Road to the Isles farewell tour, and last night, a packed Music Hall saw the penultimate live outing of one of Scotland’s most distinctive musical storytellers.

From the eerie opening, it was clear that this was a farewell full of nostalgia, wit, and theatrical flair.

Fish got right to it at Music Hall show

Fish wasted no time in working the room, his deep, storytelling voice filling the boomy venue with warmth and wry humour.

The two and a half hour set pulled material from across his solo career, with highlights including the reflective Shadowplay and the sprawling Plague of Ghosts, proving that prog rock can indeed pack an emotional punch. Who says you can’t get misty-eyed over an 11-minute epic?

Fish’s voice doesn’t have quite the range of his youth, but what it lacked in elasticity, it made up for in gravitas and sheer passion.

And what a band – Robin Boult’s guitar delivered sonic textures, Mickey Simmonds’ keyboards provided a sweeping, cinematic quality and backing singer Elisabeth Troy (Clean Bandit) added her wonderfully soulful tone to the material.

Fish fans who had been there from the start

Of course there had to be a nod to Marillion, and when the unmistakable intro to Kayleigh rang out, the room was a sea of smiles. Fish, however, was having none of the sentimentality, gleefully pointing out that his view from the stage was of countless ageing bald heads – many of whom had clearly been with him since the start.

Still, there was no escaping the emotional weight of Lavender and the soaring Heart of Lothian, before The Company closed the night in rousing fashion.

This wasn’t a gig, it was a masterclass in musical storytelling, a celebration of four decades of poetic songwriting. It was also a reminder of music’s ability to linger long after the final note.

For the Aberdeen fans, it was the end of an era. For Fish, it was one last swim in familiar waters before finally heading for shore. He’ll be missed.

