Review: Those Damn Crows at the Lemon Tree, plus setlist

Mark Lenthall reviews Those Damn Crows at the Lemon Tree on March 24.

Those Damn Crows, at The Lemon Tree on March 24, 2025. Aberdeen, Image: Tracy Lenthall
By Mark Lenthall

It’s not easy being a hard rock band in 2025. Gone are the days when Top of the Pops would beam the big riffs and even bigger hair of Bon Jovi, Guns ‘n Roses and Motörhead into millions of living rooms.

Before the internet there was a shared musical experience, and in between Boy George and Nik Kershaw everyone saw rock gods on their TV screens across the nation. Today Those Damn Crows are among the few flying the flag for raw rock ‘n’ roll, doing it the hard way with countless miles on the road.

But you wouldn’t know it by watching them at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen last night.

How were Those Damn Crows at the Lemon Tree?

Their last album landed them a Top 10 spot, and ahead of the release of their God Shaped Hole record the Welsh rockers are on a run of dates in small venues. It’s a brave move for a band that’s already conquered larger stages like Download and Wembley Arena, but Those Damn Crows are clearly in their element, flexing their big wingspan in intimate settings.

It may have been a Monday night, but Aberdeen rockers and many others from further afield queued down the street and packed The Lemon Tree to see the band kick off a tidy 70 minute set with the explosive Let’s Go Psycho! and Man on Fire. What do they sound like? Imagine the Foo Fighters jamming with Nickelback – muscular, radio friendly rock.

And they’re not short of great tunes. Fan favourite Blink Of An Eye had the audience bellowing the refrain, Who Did It shook the walls, and recent single Glass Heart is a melodic gem.

They’re a tight band too, with twin guitars underpinned by Ronnie Huxford’s impressive drumming and bass player Lloyd Wood throwing shapes all night. But it’s vocalist Shane Greenhall who is the star of the show. His rich vocals shaped every song, and he worked the audience hard all night, demanding participation and interaction throughout the set.

Before the headliners arrived, James Bruner opened the night with an exuberant set. The Nashville based singer songwriter’s voice is a bit of an acquired taste, but his punky delivery and loud, bluesy band impressed. The epic Wait For You was a highlight.

Those Damn Crows filled The Lemon Tree with rock energy

In truth Those Damn Crows have a wingspan too big for a venue like The Lemon Tree, but that’s what made the gig so thrilling. The band’s raw energy filled the room, proving that it doesn’t take a massive stage to feel like a giant.

For those who remember the days of arena rock and bands that felt larger than life, Those Damn Crows are a reminder of that power. Who said rock and roll’s dead.

Those Damn Crows setlist at The Lemon Tree:

