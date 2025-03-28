Review: Nathan Carter at the Music Hall, plus setlist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

Review: Nathan Carter at the Music Hall, plus setlist

Mark Lenthall reviews Nathan Carter at the Music Hall.

Nathan Carter. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Nathan Carter. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.
By Mark Lenthall

You’re doing pretty well if you can fill Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Sell out two nights like Nathan Carter, and you’re in a different league.

Nathan Carter is a giant in Ireland, outselling the likes of Beyoncé, One Direction, and Michael Bublé. With more than a dozen studio albums and six live releases, he was the first Irish country act to hit number one since Garth Brooks. Not bad for a lad from Liverpool.

Carter’s built his reputation on high-energy performances, smooth charm, and a setlist that blends country classics with homegrown favourites. His return to Aberdeen last night delivered exactly that; a feelgood mix of traditional folk, toe-tapping country, and pop bangers, packed with singalongs, clever medleys and a few surprises.

A late addition to the bill, Highland accordionist and vocalist Calum MacPhail opened the show with a rhythmic set of Celtic melodies and country pop. The earworm that is Oh My Darlin’ was a highlight – good luck getting that one out of your head.

Nathan Carter at the Music Hall had  crowd of all ages… and more than a few stetsons

Country music has been slow to gain mainstream traction in Britain, but the tide is turning. The crowd was proof, from kids to grannies, and more stetsons than you’d expect on a Thursday night in Aberdeen.

Opening with Banks of the Roses against a backdrop of retina-burning backlights, Carter wasted no time getting the party started. The front row wasn’t far behind either, two songs in, and a pair of knickers were thrown onstage. His slick band weren’t put off though, and alongside his strong vocals, Nathan Carter is a talented musician himself, effortlessly switching from grand piano to accordion-wielding showman.

His charm is a huge part of the appeal. But beyond the easy confidence and big smile, what sets Carter apart is his ability to blend traditional and contemporary influences. On paper, his setlist might look like wedding band fare, but it worked a treat.

Nathan Carter’s Music Hall show had incredible closing tunes

The raucous Irish Rover had the room roaring along, Temple Bar brought a taste of Dublin’s nightlife to the north-east, and his signature take on Wagon Wheel got everyone up. But it wasn’t all upbeat. His soaring version of Bridge Over Troubled Water (not exactly a walk in the park to sing) offered a moment of reflection.

Perhaps improbably, he closed the show with Let Me Entertain You and Shut Up and Dance, turning the Music Hall into more of  a festival tent rather than a seated venue.

And speaking of entertaining, Nathan Carter has a new album of original songs in the works, co-written with Robbie Williams’ right-hand man, Guy Chambers. If those tracks take off, don’t be surprised if he becomes a household name far beyond the Irish country circuit.

There are a handful of tickets left for Friday night (March 28)’s show, click here for more information. 

The setlist:

The setlist for Nathan Carter at the Music Hall on March 27. Image: Mark Lenthall.

Conversation