Review: Nathan Carter at the Music Hall, plus setlist

You’re doing pretty well if you can fill Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Sell out two nights like Nathan Carter, and you’re in a different league.

Nathan Carter is a giant in Ireland, outselling the likes of Beyoncé, One Direction, and Michael Bublé. With more than a dozen studio albums and six live releases, he was the first Irish country act to hit number one since Garth Brooks. Not bad for a lad from Liverpool.

Carter’s built his reputation on high-energy performances, smooth charm, and a setlist that blends country classics with homegrown favourites. His return to Aberdeen last night delivered exactly that; a feelgood mix of traditional folk, toe-tapping country, and pop bangers, packed with singalongs, clever medleys and a few surprises.

A late addition to the bill, Highland accordionist and vocalist Calum MacPhail opened the show with a rhythmic set of Celtic melodies and country pop. The earworm that is Oh My Darlin’ was a highlight – good luck getting that one out of your head.

Nathan Carter at the Music Hall had crowd of all ages… and more than a few stetsons

Country music has been slow to gain mainstream traction in Britain, but the tide is turning. The crowd was proof, from kids to grannies, and more stetsons than you’d expect on a Thursday night in Aberdeen.

Opening with Banks of the Roses against a backdrop of retina-burning backlights, Carter wasted no time getting the party started. The front row wasn’t far behind either, two songs in, and a pair of knickers were thrown onstage. His slick band weren’t put off though, and alongside his strong vocals, Nathan Carter is a talented musician himself, effortlessly switching from grand piano to accordion-wielding showman.

His charm is a huge part of the appeal. But beyond the easy confidence and big smile, what sets Carter apart is his ability to blend traditional and contemporary influences. On paper, his setlist might look like wedding band fare, but it worked a treat.

Nathan Carter’s Music Hall show had incredible closing tunes

The raucous Irish Rover had the room roaring along, Temple Bar brought a taste of Dublin’s nightlife to the north-east, and his signature take on Wagon Wheel got everyone up. But it wasn’t all upbeat. His soaring version of Bridge Over Troubled Water (not exactly a walk in the park to sing) offered a moment of reflection.

Perhaps improbably, he closed the show with Let Me Entertain You and Shut Up and Dance, turning the Music Hall into more of a festival tent rather than a seated venue.

And speaking of entertaining, Nathan Carter has a new album of original songs in the works, co-written with Robbie Williams’ right-hand man, Guy Chambers. If those tracks take off, don’t be surprised if he becomes a household name far beyond the Irish country circuit.

There are a handful of tickets left for Friday night (March 28)’s show, click here for more information.

The setlist: