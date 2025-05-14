Pixies bring noise, nuance and no-nonsense to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pixies bring noise, nuance and no-nonsense to Aberdeen

The iconic American band brought their chaotic magic to the P&J Live in Aberdeen, as part of their UK and European tour.

By Mark Lenthall

Pixies don’t do small talk, or encores.

They plug in and hammer through 30 songs in just under 90 minutes, with an intensity that still feels slightly dangerous.

On Tuesday night, the iconic American band brought their chaotic magic to Hall C at P&J Live in Aberdeen, as part of their UK and European tour.

It’s a large, stand-alone room within the complex that deserves more attention.

The sound’s great, and the setup keeps things feeling up close, even in a big room.

It’s perfect for bands with serious followings who aren’t quite in arena territory.

Promoters, take note.

Black Francis pictured at the P&J Live. Image: Dod Morrison Photography

Pixies bring chaotic magic to Aberdeen…

Pixies essentially invented the loud, quiet, loud dynamic that shaped alternative rock.

Kurt Cobain famously admitted Smells Like Teen Spirit was just him trying to write a Pixies song.

While their commercial peak has passed, two million Facebook followers and 10 million monthly Spotify streams confirm the band’s enduring appeal, and this show proved their bite remains intact.

Opening with the surfy fuzz of Monkey Gone to Heaven, they tore through their catalogue.

Bone Machine snarled, Gouge Away rattled the ceiling, and frontman Black Francis’s howl sliced through Debaser.

Guitarist Joey Santiago on stage at the P&J Live. Image: Dod Morrison Photography

Pixies get the Aberdeen crowd going…

The audience, a mix of weathered Aberdonians who’ve followed the band since the ’80s and younger converts discovering them live for the first time, initially responded with typical North East restraint.

But they soon warmed up, with even the most reserved oil veterans howling “If man is five!” on cue.

There’s something wonderfully absurd about watching these rock veterans, now well into their 50s and 60s, still unleashing the same fury they had decades ago.

Black Francis barked, bellowed and whispered like a man possessed, while guitarist Joey Santiago carved out that raw, serrated sound.

Emma Richardson (formerly of Band of Skulls) handled bass duties with understated confidence.

Her locked-in rhythms with drummer David Lovering provided the foundation beneath the chaos.

Black Francis delights Pixie fans at the P&J Live. Image: Dod Morrison Photography

‘This was Pixies’ night’

They even squeezed in material from last year’s The Night the Zombies Came Out.

The newer tracks didn’t quite match the visceral punch of the classics, but proved Pixies still have plenty of weirdness left in the tank.

They closed with Where Is My Mind, the haunting anthem that’s loomed large over indie and grunge playlists for decades, before the house lights came up for the hypnotic Into the White.

Earlier in the evening, Midlands duo Big Special opened the show with a politically charged blend of punk, soul and spoken word.

One to keep an eye on.

They’re doing something different, and they mean every word (including the four-letter ones).

But this was Pixies’ night.

A masterclass in how to deliver musical intensity without frills or filler.

Nearly four decades into their career, they remain as vital and unsettling as ever.

