Gary Barlow at P&J Live: A Million Love Songs Later… the Take That star’s ‘still got it’

The closest I had ever come to Gary Barlow before last night’s concert at P&J Live, was on the 400 posters covering every inch of my best friend’s bedroom wall in the 90s.

I’ve never managed to get tickets to a Take That concert, and despite sharing the same birthday as Jason Orange, which for a brief period in 1994 when I was obsessed with Mystic Meg made me feel quite special, I had yet to experience Mr B live.

Well, I can’t lie – it was absolutely brilliant. Teenage Lindsay was in her element. And middle-aged Lindsay, though an absolute newbie, was no less impressed.

No frills gig only showcased Gary’s talent all the more

Accompanied by my dancing mother, who may as well have been on castors, I wasn’t sure what to expect from a show covering three decades of music.

Compared to much-publicised mega productions by Take That, it was clear from the outset that seeing the Songbook Tour show would be different.

When the curtain lifted, a sequin-jacket wearing Barlow went straight into Open Road, led from his piano, with a swing-band set up around him.

A backdrop of choreographed lighting, reacting to the music, was the only frill in this otherwise stripped-back show. But as was abundantly clear from the first bar, his pitch-perfect vocals need no gimmicks to showcase his extraordinary talent.

Classic songs took me right back… to teen heartbreak

The largely female audience waited not a single moment to relive their youth. On their feet and responding to every Barlow body gesture like he was conducting an adherent cult, it was clear that I may have been the only person in the arena not versed in GB etiquette.

That said, it didn’t stop me enjoying every second of the show.

He jumped between the decades and styles with a swing version of Sure to a Mumford and Sons-esque Let Me Go. Then into a classic version – complete with perfect sax and flawless vocals – of A Million Love Songs. This only served to showcase Gary’s undisputable talent. Oh, and a heap of teenage heartbreak memories too.

I was exhausted just watching this non-stop, entertaining show

Up tempo – he nailed it.

Slow and pure – wow. Nae, wow-wee.

And then, *cue screaming women by the thousand* – his dance routine to Pray.

The self-deprecating Mr B may have joked: “See, I’ve still got it”, but nobody there would have disputed that.

Looking so like his much younger self ala Do What You Like (okay, so he was fully clothed, and there was way less baby oil), I had to twice Google how old he is.

Fifty-four years old. Not gonna lie, my 45-year-old knees were creaking just swaying alongside him and his band.

Never Forget? I never will…

Speaking of which – hats off to the trombone player, saxophonist and bassist who bopped along with ferocity all the night long. Superb energy and non-stop entertainment.

His singers, musical director and wider band were no less phenomenal. His quip about being “heavily rehearsed” was surely more fact than fiction. High-energy performances, stunning musicality, and no break? INSANE.

My personal highlights were Relight My Fire, his new country style tune “If There’s Not a Song About It” and Never Forget, in the finale.

Yes Mr B, it may have taken me 30 years to get to see you live, but I’m very glad I got there in the end. Brilliant night made all the more memorable by being there with my now-hoarse mum.