Gary Barlow at P&J Live: A Million Love Songs Later… the Take That star’s ‘still got it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

Gary Barlow at P&J Live: A Million Love Songs Later… the Take That star’s ‘still got it’

Crowds were treated to performances of songs from over the decades - including a cheeky dance routine.

Gary Barlow had the crowd singing every word in his Songbook. Image by Ethan Williams.
Gary Barlow had the crowd singing every word in his Songbook. Image by Ethan Williams.
By Lindsay Bruce

The closest I had ever come to Gary Barlow before last night’s concert at P&J Live, was on the 400 posters covering every inch of my best friend’s bedroom wall in the 90s.

I’ve never managed to get tickets to a Take That concert, and despite sharing the same birthday as Jason Orange, which for a brief period in 1994 when I was obsessed with Mystic Meg made me feel quite special, I had yet to experience Mr B live.

Well, I can’t lie – it was absolutely brilliant. Teenage Lindsay was in her element. And middle-aged Lindsay, though an absolute newbie, was no less impressed.

No frills gig only showcased Gary’s talent all the more

Accompanied by my dancing mother, who may as well have been on castors, I wasn’t sure what to expect from a show covering three decades of music.

Compared to much-publicised mega productions by Take That, it was clear from the outset that seeing the Songbook Tour show would be different.

Gary Barlow performing his Songbook Tour show at P&J Live. Image: Ethan Williams

When the curtain lifted, a sequin-jacket wearing Barlow went straight into Open Road, led from his piano, with a swing-band set up around him.

A backdrop of choreographed lighting, reacting to the music, was the only frill in this otherwise stripped-back show. But as was abundantly clear from the first bar, his pitch-perfect vocals need no gimmicks to showcase his extraordinary talent.

Classic songs took me right back… to teen heartbreak

The largely female audience waited not a single moment to relive their youth. On their feet and responding to every Barlow body gesture like he was conducting an adherent cult, it was clear that I may have been the only person in the arena not versed in GB etiquette.

That said, it didn’t stop me enjoying every second of the show.

‘Sure’ not to disappoint, Take That songwriter and singer, Gary Barlow. Image: Ethan Williams

He jumped between the decades and styles with a swing version of Sure to a Mumford and Sons-esque Let Me Go. Then into a classic version – complete with perfect sax and flawless vocals – of A Million Love Songs. This only served to showcase Gary’s undisputable talent. Oh, and a heap of teenage heartbreak memories too.

I was exhausted just watching this non-stop, entertaining show

Up tempo – he nailed it.

Slow and pure – wow. Nae, wow-wee.

And then, *cue screaming women by the thousand* – his dance routine to Pray.

The self-deprecating Mr B may have joked: “See, I’ve still got it”, but nobody there would have disputed that.

Fans wasted no time in fully immersing themselves in the sing-along Songbook show. Image: Ethan Williams

Looking so like his much younger self ala Do What You Like (okay, so he was fully clothed, and there was way less baby oil), I had to twice Google how old he is.

Fifty-four years old. Not gonna lie, my 45-year-old knees were creaking just swaying alongside him and his band.

Never Forget? I never will…

Speaking of which – hats off to the trombone player, saxophonist and bassist who bopped along with ferocity all the night long. Superb energy and non-stop entertainment.

His singers, musical director and wider band were no less phenomenal. His quip about being “heavily rehearsed” was surely more fact than fiction. High-energy performances, stunning musicality, and no break? INSANE.

My personal highlights were Relight My Fire, his new country style tune “If There’s Not a Song About It” and Never Forget, in the finale.

The finale performance showered fans in confetti while Gary and his band took a bow. Image: Lindsay Bruce.

Yes Mr B, it may have taken me 30 years to get to see you live, but I’m very glad I got there in the end. Brilliant night made all the more memorable by being there with my now-hoarse mum.

Conversation