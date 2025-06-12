Review: Do The Waterboys still have it? I went to Aberdeen Music Hall gig to find out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Do The Waterboys still have it? I went to Aberdeen Music Hall gig to find out

The folk rock stalwarts certainly didn't disappoint on their trip to Aberdeen.

The Waterboys played to a packed-out crowd in Aberdeen on Wednesday night. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
The Waterboys played to a packed-out crowd in Aberdeen on Wednesday night. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

The Waterboys seem to be one of these bands that have been around since the dawn of time – despite having a habit of chopping and changing its line-up.

And apart from a seven-year break in the 90s, it seems like they’ve never stopped touring – which for some groups can be a hinderance.

I’m sure we’ve all had that thought at least once when leaving a gig of someone who has been around the block for decades: “Nah, they’ve not got it anymore”.

So with Mikey Scott and The Waterboys playing The Music Hall in Aberdeen this past Wednesday, I thought I would go along and see if the folk rockers still “had it”.

A 100mph start at The Music Hall

Having only gotten into their music recently, my cousin Joshua and I certainly felt like the youngest people at the iconic Granite Mile venue on Wednesday night (the band were on to their eighth album by the time I was born).

The crowd were right up for the folk rockers. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
The crowd were right up for the folk rockers. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

But 66-year-old Mikey was on hand to help the crowd roll back the years – with his presence and dynamism bringing the packed hall back to the glory days.

Kicking off with Be My Enemy, the crowd were right up for it thanks to the whine of Scott’s guitar riffs and unrivalled wall of sound coming from the whole band.

A special shoutout must go to piano player Famous James and Brother Paul on the keyboard, who kept the energy going all night long flanking Scott on either side.

Their near five minute solo towards the end of the gig was a personal highlight for me, with James joining Paul on his instrument to almost hammer the keys out of their block, as they wowed the sold-out Music Hall.

What did The Waterboys say about Aberdeen

After the first whirlwind of songs, Scott began to reminisce about his first visit to Aberdeen all the way back in 1972 as a 13-year-old when his mother worked at the university.

“We would walk up and down Union Street all day,” he quipped, as the rocker ran through tales of spending days (and all his pocket money) at Codona’s Arcade.

Scott wasn't the biggest fan on Trump's north-east golf course... Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
Scott wasn’t the biggest fan on Trump’s north-east golf course… Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

And it wasn’t long before Trump International Links got a mention too, which Scott branded as being “owned by the biggest liar in the world”.

And after a verbal exchange with what seemed a more MAGA-leaning Aberdonian (including some words which can’t be printed) The Waterboys were back underway…

I saw The Whole Of The Moon

As the band walked off for the encore, everyone waited in anticipation… It was time for the big one.

Many people won’t have heard of The Waterboys, but they would have certainly heard the timeless classic The Whole of The Moon.

And seeing it live did not disappoint, as the crowd joined in on every word with Scott playing musical chairs and taking over piano duty.

The stage turns blue as The Waterboys perform in Aberdeen.
Fans from the Granite City hung on Scott’s every word as he belted out The Whole Of The Moon. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Once the band walked off stage following Fisherman’s Blues, it felt as though the two hours had flown by – a testament to the group’s ability to still be able to put on a show all these years later.

So I would be more than happy to go back to see The Waterboys play The Music Hall again – which wouldn’t be too far away considering this was their seventh outing here.

