Review: Do The Waterboys still have it? I went to Aberdeen Music Hall gig to find out

The Waterboys seem to be one of these bands that have been around since the dawn of time – despite having a habit of chopping and changing its line-up.

And apart from a seven-year break in the 90s, it seems like they’ve never stopped touring – which for some groups can be a hinderance.

I’m sure we’ve all had that thought at least once when leaving a gig of someone who has been around the block for decades: “Nah, they’ve not got it anymore”.

So with Mikey Scott and The Waterboys playing The Music Hall in Aberdeen this past Wednesday, I thought I would go along and see if the folk rockers still “had it”.

A 100mph start at The Music Hall

Having only gotten into their music recently, my cousin Joshua and I certainly felt like the youngest people at the iconic Granite Mile venue on Wednesday night (the band were on to their eighth album by the time I was born).

But 66-year-old Mikey was on hand to help the crowd roll back the years – with his presence and dynamism bringing the packed hall back to the glory days.

Kicking off with Be My Enemy, the crowd were right up for it thanks to the whine of Scott’s guitar riffs and unrivalled wall of sound coming from the whole band.

A special shoutout must go to piano player Famous James and Brother Paul on the keyboard, who kept the energy going all night long flanking Scott on either side.

Their near five minute solo towards the end of the gig was a personal highlight for me, with James joining Paul on his instrument to almost hammer the keys out of their block, as they wowed the sold-out Music Hall.

What did The Waterboys say about Aberdeen

After the first whirlwind of songs, Scott began to reminisce about his first visit to Aberdeen all the way back in 1972 as a 13-year-old when his mother worked at the university.

“We would walk up and down Union Street all day,” he quipped, as the rocker ran through tales of spending days (and all his pocket money) at Codona’s Arcade.

And it wasn’t long before Trump International Links got a mention too, which Scott branded as being “owned by the biggest liar in the world”.

And after a verbal exchange with what seemed a more MAGA-leaning Aberdonian (including some words which can’t be printed) The Waterboys were back underway…

I saw The Whole Of The Moon

As the band walked off for the encore, everyone waited in anticipation… It was time for the big one.

Many people won’t have heard of The Waterboys, but they would have certainly heard the timeless classic The Whole of The Moon.

And seeing it live did not disappoint, as the crowd joined in on every word with Scott playing musical chairs and taking over piano duty.

Once the band walked off stage following Fisherman’s Blues, it felt as though the two hours had flown by – a testament to the group’s ability to still be able to put on a show all these years later.

So I would be more than happy to go back to see The Waterboys play The Music Hall again – which wouldn’t be too far away considering this was their seventh outing here.

