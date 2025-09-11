‘It’s good to be f***ing home baby!’: Review of Lewis Capaldi’s sold out gig at P&J Live Aberdeen

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi is not a pump your fist in the air and jump to the beat sort of performer.

You don’t run out of there breathless and sweaty after dancing like a wild thing.

But that didn’t make his performance any less breath-taking.

From the moment he stepped out – the grey curtain slowly rising to reveal the foul-mouthed Glaswegian we all know and love – he commanded the attention of the 10,000-strong crowd.

We could all feel the drum beat pounding in our chest and we knew something amazing was about to start.

Lewis Capaldi tells Aberdeen ‘I’m gonna survive’

Capaldi opened with his new song, Survive, released earlier this year.

Dressed all in black, his well-known smooth vocals echo through the arena. It’s a slow build, and we all hold our breath.

Forty seconds in, the chorus bursts forth. Beautiful, gut-wrenching belts so synonymous with the Scottish singer.

I last saw Lewis Capaldi perform during Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee back in 2023.

He closed the set on the Sunday of the three-day festival which was attended by roughly 80,000. It was clear at points that he was struggling.

This was only a month before his Glastonbury performance in June of that year, which prompted the singer to take a step back from performing.

It was amazing to see Lewis on stage again last night, absolutely loving what he does. I think we all felt a bit emotional about it to be honest. I certainly did.

‘It’s good to be f***ing home baby!’

The next number is Capaldi’s 2019 hit Grace.

The scratchy and gritty emotional tonality of his voice is beautiful, really getting across the heartbreak in the lyrics.

Lewis checks in on us here.

“Aberdeen, how you doing?!”

Screams fill the arena.

“Great,” I think, “because you’re here!”

Another few epic numbers – so many of us are singing along – and then Lewis stops to chat to us again.

I’ve been looking forward to hearing him speak almost as much as hearing him sing. Notoriously funny – and inappropriate – I can’t wait for my boyfriend’s mum’s reaction when Capaldi drops the ‘F-bomb’.

She lets out a yell of “I love you Lewis!” and I know she’d forgive him for every swear word.

“Thank you very much Aberdeen – it’s good to be f***ing home baby!” He yells.

Then he has a little chuckle. “I’ve never lived in Aberdeen but you know what I mean – Scotland!

“The Granite city, what a place!

“It’s nice to be here. My first proper show in Scotland in three years. I’m glad it’s in Aberdeen. I’m glad to be back!”

At one point, someone in the crowd says something and Lewis, laughing, admits: “I cannae hear what you’re saying so I’m gonna ignore you.”

He’s as much of a comedian as he is a singer, and everyone laughs hard at pretty much everything he comes out with.

But there’s some seriousness from him too.

He tells us that at his last Aberdeen performance as many as 17 attendees passed out, and reminds us to “look after each other” and let him know if we need water.

What. A. Sweetheart.

New Capaldi number sure to be a hit

“This is a song… this is a song! Hope you like it,” he chuckles.

After that hilariously vague introduction, Lewis performs Wish You The Best.

But it’s what comes after, Love The Hell Out of You that blows me away. This might be my new favourite Capaldi number.

It is a beautiful ballad, with those gut-wrenching belts that tug on your heartstrings.

We are also lucky enough to get a preview of three of Lewis’ new, unreleased songs.

He jokes: “If you don’t like these, I probably won’t release them. That’s true!”

Well, not to worry Lewis. We all loved these.

My favourite has to be Something In The Heavens.

This is stunning, and features beautiful falsetto which I haven’t heard from Capaldi before.

Known for his gritty belts, these softer – somehow even more emotional – high notes are amazing.

“It’s good to be back,” Lewis tells us, “and most importantly it’s good to be f***ing home. Thank you so f***ing much!”

Thank you, Lewis – for the brilliant gig, a faultless pitch-perfect performance and a stand-up act along the way!

