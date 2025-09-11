‘It’s good to be f***ing home baby!’: Review of Lewis Capaldi’s sold out gig at P&J Live Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s good to be f***ing home baby!’: Review of Lewis Capaldi’s sold out gig at P&J Live Aberdeen

P&J reviewer Joanna attended the first night of Lewis Capaldi's dates in Aberdeen. Here's what she thought of his performance.

28-year-old Scot Lewis Capaldi gave a brave and beautiful performance at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi is not a pump your fist in the air and jump to the beat sort of performer.

You don’t run out of there breathless and sweaty after dancing like a wild thing.

But that didn’t make his performance any less breath-taking.

From the moment he stepped out – the grey curtain slowly rising to reveal the foul-mouthed Glaswegian we all know and love – he commanded the attention of the 10,000-strong crowd.

We could all feel the drum beat pounding in our chest and we knew something amazing was about to start.

Lewis Capaldi tells Aberdeen ‘I’m gonna survive’

Capaldi opened with his new song, Survive, released earlier this year.

Dressed all in black, his well-known smooth vocals echo through the arena. It’s a slow build, and we all hold our breath.

Lewis Capaldi in Aberdeen, commanding the attention of the arena with ease. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Forty seconds in, the chorus bursts forth. Beautiful, gut-wrenching belts so synonymous with the Scottish singer.

I last saw Lewis Capaldi perform during Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee back in 2023.

Lewis Capaldi on stage in 2023 at Camperdown Park, Dundee for Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He closed the set on the Sunday of the three-day festival which was attended by roughly 80,000. It was clear at points that he was struggling.

This was only a month before his Glastonbury performance in June of that year, which prompted the singer to take a step back from performing.

It was amazing to see Lewis on stage again last night, absolutely loving what he does. I think we all felt a bit emotional about it to be honest. I certainly did.

‘It’s good to be f***ing home baby!’

The next number is Capaldi’s 2019 hit Grace.

The scratchy and gritty emotional tonality of his voice is beautiful, really getting across the heartbreak in the lyrics.

Lewis Capaldi in Aberdeen belting out his gorgeous vocals last night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Lewis checks in on us here.

“Aberdeen, how you doing?!”

Screams fill the arena.

“Great,” I think, “because you’re here!”

Another few epic numbers – so many of us are singing along – and then Lewis stops to chat to us again.

The crowd can’t get enough of Lewis Capaldi in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I’ve been looking forward to hearing him speak almost as much as hearing him sing. Notoriously funny – and inappropriate – I can’t wait for my boyfriend’s mum’s reaction when Capaldi drops the ‘F-bomb’.

She lets out a yell of “I love you Lewis!” and I know she’d forgive him for every swear word.

“Thank you very much Aberdeen – it’s good to be f***ing home baby!” He yells.

Then he has a little chuckle. “I’ve never lived in Aberdeen but you know what I mean – Scotland!

Dressed all in black, Lewis Capaldi in Aberdeen, illuminated in red for several songs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The Granite city, what a place!

“It’s nice to be here. My first proper show in Scotland in three years. I’m glad it’s in Aberdeen. I’m glad to be back!”

At one point, someone in the crowd says something and Lewis, laughing, admits: “I cannae hear what you’re saying so I’m gonna ignore you.”

He’s as much of a comedian as he is a singer, and everyone laughs hard at pretty much everything he comes out with.

But there’s some seriousness from him too.

He tells us that at his last Aberdeen performance as many as 17 attendees passed out, and reminds us to “look after each other” and let him know if we need water.

What. A. Sweetheart.

New Capaldi number sure to be a hit

“This is a song… this is a song! Hope you like it,” he chuckles.

After that hilariously vague introduction, Lewis performs Wish You The Best.

But it’s what comes after, Love The Hell Out of You that blows me away. This might be my new favourite Capaldi number.

It is a beautiful ballad, with those gut-wrenching belts that tug on your heartstrings.

We are also lucky enough to get a preview of three of Lewis’ new, unreleased songs.

He jokes: “If you don’t like these, I probably won’t release them. That’s true!”

Confetti erupted during this new number that Lewis has been teasing on socials.

Well, not to worry Lewis. We all loved these.

My favourite has to be Something In The Heavens.

This is stunning, and features beautiful falsetto which I haven’t heard from Capaldi before.

Known for his gritty belts, these softer – somehow even more emotional – high notes are amazing.

“It’s good to be back,” Lewis tells us, “and most importantly it’s good to be f***ing home. Thank you so f***ing much!”

Thank you, Lewis – for the brilliant gig, a faultless pitch-perfect performance and a stand-up act along the way!

