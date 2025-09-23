Gallery: Love Child returned to Aberdeen AURA Nightclub for September party

Love Child returned to AURA Nightclub in Aberdeen for the bank holiday weekend on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Long-time fans and newcomers packed AURA Nightclub, filling the space with excitement and anticipation for headliners Jeremy Healy and Lisa Loud. They delivered sets full of house classics, while The Rhythm DJs, Keith, Joe and Ryan, kept the upstairs dancefloor moving all night.

Behind this blast from the past is Doug Paterson, the man who first launched Love Child’s legendary house nights thirty years ago. This weekend’s Love Child revival came at the suggestion of Tony Cochrane, owner of the Palace, now known as Aura, as well as a string of other nightclubs, including Fat Sams in Dundee.