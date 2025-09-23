Gallery: Love Child returned to Aberdeen AURA Nightclub for September party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

Gallery: Love Child returned to Aberdeen AURA Nightclub for September party

Love Child returned to Aura Nightclub Aberdeen with Jeremy Healy, Lisa Loud, and The Rhythm DJs for a bank holiday house music celebration.

Love Child returned to Aberdeen AURA Nightclub for a September party. Image: Barry Thackrey
Love Child returned to Aberdeen AURA Nightclub for a September party. Image: Barry Thackrey
By Katherine Ferries

Love Child returned to AURA Nightclub in Aberdeen for the bank holiday weekend on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Long-time fans and newcomers packed AURA Nightclub, filling the space with excitement and anticipation for headliners Jeremy Healy and Lisa Loud. They delivered sets full of house classics, while The Rhythm DJs, Keith, Joe and Ryan, kept the upstairs dancefloor moving all night.

Behind this blast from the past is Doug Paterson, the man who first launched Love Child’s legendary house nights thirty years ago. This weekend’s Love Child revival came at the suggestion of Tony Cochrane, owner of the Palace, now known as Aura, as well as a string of other nightclubs, including Fat Sams in Dundee.

Love Child promoter Doug Paterson with DJ Jeremy Healy. Image: Barry Thackrey
Tony Cochrane, Aura Club owner with Jeremy Healy. Image: Barry Thackrey
Love Child returned to Aberdeen AURA Nightclub for September party. Image: Barry Thackrey
Love Child at AURA Nightclub. Image: Barry Thackrey
The dance floor was full. Image: Barry Thackrey
DJ Jeremy Healy. Image: Barry Thackrey
A throwback to Love Child at Aberdeen AURA Nightclub. Image: Barry Thackrey
DJ Jeremy Healy kept the dance floor going. Image: Barry Thackrey
DJ Jeremy Healy. Image: Barry Thackrey
Fans of Love Child. Image: Barry Thackrey