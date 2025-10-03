Music Gallery: Swifties take over Aberdeen for Taylor Swift’s Party of a Showgirl Aberdeen Swifties celebrate Taylor Swift’s release party, enjoying The Fate of Ophelia premiere and behind-the-scenes content. Amelia Cryle and Sadie Gorski ahead of the Taylor Swift album launch screening for her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, at Vue cinema on Friday night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries & kamithomson October 3 2025, 9:55 pm October 3 2025, 9:55 pm Share Gallery: Swifties take over Aberdeen for Taylor Swift’s Party of a Showgirl Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/entertainment/music/6861836/taylor-swift-showgirl-aberdeen-cinema-photo-gallery/ Copy Link Fans gathered at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen to see Taylor Swift’s Release Party of a Showgirl, braving the damp weather brought by Storm Amy. The 89-minute event gave fans a first look at the music video for The Fate of Ophelia, behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos, and Swift’s own reflections on her new album The Life of a Showgirl. Showings offers local fans the chance to experience Taylor’s newest era on the big screen, with screenings at Cineworld Union Square, Queens Links, and Vue Cinema. Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson went along to capture the Swifties who turned up for the occasion. Trixie McFadzean with Claire Duncan. Scarlett Slater, Roxanne and Halle Costello. Evie Clark and Thea Adam. Olivia Kettle and Amy Penman. Adam and Laura Thomson. Olivia and Eilidh Elphinstone. Amelia Cryle and Sadie Gorski. Emilia Bissett and Megan Emslie.