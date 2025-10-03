Gallery: Swifties take over Aberdeen for Taylor Swift’s Party of a Showgirl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

Gallery: Swifties take over Aberdeen for Taylor Swift’s Party of a Showgirl

Aberdeen Swifties celebrate Taylor Swift’s release party, enjoying The Fate of Ophelia premiere and behind-the-scenes content.

Amelia Cryle and Sadie Gorski ahead of the Taylor Swift album launch screening for her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, at Vue cinema on Friday night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Amelia Cryle and Sadie Gorski ahead of the Taylor Swift album launch screening for her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, at Vue cinema on Friday night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & kamithomson

Fans gathered at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen to see Taylor Swift’s Release Party of a Showgirl, braving the damp weather brought by Storm Amy.

The 89-minute event gave fans a first look at the music video for The Fate of Ophelia, behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos, and Swift’s own reflections on her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Showings offers local fans the chance to experience Taylor’s newest era on the big screen, with screenings at Cineworld Union Square, Queens Links, and Vue Cinema.

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson went along to capture the Swifties who turned up for the occasion.

Trixie McFadzean with Claire Duncan.
Scarlett Slater, Roxanne and Halle Costello.
Evie Clark and Thea Adam.
Olivia Kettle and Amy Penman.
Adam and Laura Thomson.
Olivia and Eilidh Elphinstone.
Amelia Cryle and Sadie Gorski.
Emilia Bissett and Megan Emslie.