Gallery: Swifties take over Aberdeen for Taylor Swift’s Party of a Showgirl

Fans gathered at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen to see Taylor Swift’s Release Party of a Showgirl, braving the damp weather brought by Storm Amy.

The 89-minute event gave fans a first look at the music video for The Fate of Ophelia, behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos, and Swift’s own reflections on her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Showings offers local fans the chance to experience Taylor’s newest era on the big screen, with screenings at Cineworld Union Square, Queens Links, and Vue Cinema.

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson went along to capture the Swifties who turned up for the occasion.