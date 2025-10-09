Review: A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Review: A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre

We review A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty's Theatre on October 8.

By Mark Lenthall
His Majesty's Theatre, Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson.
There’s always a risk with this sort of show. A Night at the Musicals promises the magic of Broadway and the West End, but most of those songs were written to fit a story, not stand alone under the bright lights of a touring production.

Take them out of context and they can lose their sparkle, though as the audience at His Majesty’s in Aberdeen found out on Wednesday night, not too much.

The show, now celebrating a decade on the road, brought together four strong vocalists: Edward Reid, Gillian Ford, Pamela Byrne, and Adam Gillian.

Believe it or not, they’d not all met until they arrived in Aberdeen for the show.

Night at the Musicals at HMT has a mix for everyone

Still, it’s a mix that works because they’re not all cut from the same musical cloth. Reid, whose Britain’s Got Talent audition probably still gives Simon Cowell mild flashbacks, brought the same mischief and showmanship to the stage, only this time with the whole theatre on his side.

The others balanced that flair with genuine musical theatre pedigree, and between them they covered an impressive sweep of eras and styles.

His Majesty’s has seen more than its share of musicals over the years, from West Side Story to Wicked, so it felt just right to hear those familiar songs echoing around the old place again.

There’s something about this venue that suits a night like this: a space that’s heard them all before.

How was the setlist at Night at the Musicals at HMT?

The setlist jumps from show to show with barely a pause for breath. One minute Bring Him Home, a tear-jerker from Les Misérables, the next, Queen’s Somebody To Love.

It felt a little jarring at times, but it was hard not to be swept up in the joy of it all. The audience certainly were, and by the final medley even the most restrained Aberdonian was clapping along.

It’s worth noting that Wednesday’s performance was a sell-out, and not by accident. When West End tickets can set you back close to three figures, a night like this offers the chance to hear those songs without remortgaging the house. There’s real value in that, and judging by the full theatre, people know it.

A Night at the Musicals isn’t trying to reinvent anything, and that’s exactly why it works. Reid knows exactly what his audience wants: big songs, bigger smiles and the kind of feelgood fun that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Somewhere between West End polish and panto chaos, and all the more fun because of it.

