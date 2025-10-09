Review: A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre

There’s always a risk with this sort of show. A Night at the Musicals promises the magic of Broadway and the West End, but most of those songs were written to fit a story, not stand alone under the bright lights of a touring production.

Take them out of context and they can lose their sparkle, though as the audience at His Majesty’s in Aberdeen found out on Wednesday night, not too much.

The show, now celebrating a decade on the road, brought together four strong vocalists: Edward Reid, Gillian Ford, Pamela Byrne, and Adam Gillian.

Believe it or not, they’d not all met until they arrived in Aberdeen for the show.

Night at the Musicals at HMT has a mix for everyone

Still, it’s a mix that works because they’re not all cut from the same musical cloth. Reid, whose Britain’s Got Talent audition probably still gives Simon Cowell mild flashbacks, brought the same mischief and showmanship to the stage, only this time with the whole theatre on his side.

The others balanced that flair with genuine musical theatre pedigree, and between them they covered an impressive sweep of eras and styles.

His Majesty’s has seen more than its share of musicals over the years, from West Side Story to Wicked, so it felt just right to hear those familiar songs echoing around the old place again.

There’s something about this venue that suits a night like this: a space that’s heard them all before.

How was the setlist at Night at the Musicals at HMT?

The setlist jumps from show to show with barely a pause for breath. One minute Bring Him Home, a tear-jerker from Les Misérables, the next, Queen’s Somebody To Love.

It felt a little jarring at times, but it was hard not to be swept up in the joy of it all. The audience certainly were, and by the final medley even the most restrained Aberdonian was clapping along.

It’s worth noting that Wednesday’s performance was a sell-out, and not by accident. When West End tickets can set you back close to three figures, a night like this offers the chance to hear those songs without remortgaging the house. There’s real value in that, and judging by the full theatre, people know it.

A Night at the Musicals isn’t trying to reinvent anything, and that’s exactly why it works. Reid knows exactly what his audience wants: big songs, bigger smiles and the kind of feelgood fun that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Somewhere between West End polish and panto chaos, and all the more fun because of it.