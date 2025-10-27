Review: Bon Jovi Forever rocks Aberdeen Arts Centre

There was something deliciously circular about it all. While Jon Bon Jovi gears up for a long-awaited return to live touring next summer, his first major shows since surgery threatened that recognisable rasp, a band calling themselves Bon Jovi Forever rolled into Aberdeen to keep the flame burning.

Or at least keep the hairspray industry in business.

For a moment on Saturday night [October 25], you could almost believe the real deal had stepped on stage. The roar, the swagger, the arms raised to the rafters, Livin’ on a Prayer never sounded more alive than it did in the hands of the tight five-piece tribute band.

It was the kind of night that reminds you why places like Aberdeen Arts Centre matter. Independent theatres are up against it these days, so it was heartening to see the venue full at a time when it’s facing financial challenges.

Was the Bon Jovi tribute act Livin’ on a Prayer… or halfway there?

Frontman Gregg Cromack has Jon Bon Jovi’s moves down to a fine art, complete with the slightly cocky grin of a man who knows exactly what effect he’s having.

But it’s the voice that seals it, that rough-edged New Jersey tone, the big notes punched out with the kind of confidence usually reserved for men in their twenties who’ve never heard of vocal nodules.

Close your eyes and it could have been 1988 all over again.

Some people are sniffy about tribute acts, as if they’re somehow cheating the system. Meanwhile, week in week out these shows sell out venues, while original bands struggle to fill pub back rooms.

With so many legacy acts now retired or vocally past their prime, tributes have become the unlikely guardians of rock’s golden age. Someone’s got to do it.

From the moment the band launched into Raise Your Hands, the crowd were ready to relive their youth or at least pretend their knees still worked.

Cromack knew exactly how to work them, all smiles and heartthrob charm, never quite winking but coming close.

An arena feel at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Guitarist Phil Sloan channelled his inner Richie Sambora with every talkbox-fuelled solo, while sharp lighting, crisp sound and a large screen backdrop gave the show a proper arena feel. The show was split into two one-hour sets, with a short interval for the mature audience to visit the loo and fortify themselves with a beer (in some cases it was crisps and a hot chocolate).

Credit to the band for not just churning through the obvious hits. They delivered the epic sprawl of Dry County and the gloriously Springsteen-esque Blood On Blood, quite possibly Bon Jovi’s creative high watermark, proving they understand the catalogue runs deeper than the singalongs.

By the time Keep the Faith rolled around, the energy was relentless. For a moment, this modest Aberdeen venue felt like Madison Square Garden. The show ended with Always. Those who could work their phones held them aloft like it was still acceptable to have a Zippo at a gig, swaying to every word.

It was an era of big choruses, bigger hair and the kind of optimism that once convinced a generation leather trousers were a good idea. For fans who still believe, this was proof that some things really do last Forever. Even if Jon’s voice can’t.