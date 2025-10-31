Review: Puccini’s La Boheme at HMT Aberdeen

If you’re someone who doesn’t normally go to the opera, take heart — because the latest revival of La Bohème by Scottish Opera, currently in Aberdeen, offers a gateway into a world of raw emotion, rich drama and colourful theatre that even the most hardened non-opera watcher can connect with.

The production at the His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen is one of those rare evenings that makes you forget “opera” might mean something distant, grandiose and inaccessible — instead you find yourself immersed in a story about love, loss, friendship and the price of survival.

The stage opens to the present day and we’re looking down on a Paris Flea Market with all the bustle and tourist noise.

In one corner there is a vintage shop with an equally vintage record player playing a crackly recording of La Boheme — just as the crowds disperse – we are transported back in time to the same street and its Bohemian residents.

This is when the orchestra kicks in, and wow — it kicks in — not a full orchestra but I would say generally larger than usual as some sections were using extra space aside the pit.

This production is a revival of the 2017 Barbe and Doucet staging and sets the scene in the Art Deco era – with the same group of friends living in the shabby Parisian garret.

Puccini’s story is the same; the sense of intrigue, of community, of being in a room where something is ticking and everyone knows it.

Somehow this echoes the psychological tension of a show like The Traitors (yes, bear with me), where suspicion, alliance and the pressure of a ticking-clock drive the mood.

On The Traitors you watch strangers in a castle in Scotland trying to uncover who among them is the traitor; the tension, the concealment, the emotional unravelling – (but don’t tell me what happens I’ll be catching up over the weekend).

In La Bohème, you might not have literal traitors skulking in the shadows, but you do have characters under pressure: watching their dreams evaporate, their friendships strain, their love perhaps doomed.

That tension is universal. The bohemians are not drastically different from a group of contestants in a game show, each with hopes and fears, secrets and misgivings.

One could say the opera replaces the game-mechanics of The Traitors with the mechanics of poverty, illness and longing.

The relationship between the two main characters, in today’s light seems slightly toxic, but the underlying story remains unchanged – to love and be loved – and suffer.

A first-rate cast brings this tender, tragic, yet life-affirming story to life. Hye-Youn Lee returns to play Mimì after originating the role in this production in 2017.

She is joined by Mario Chang in his Scottish Opera debut, Roland Wood, Rhian Lois, Callum Thorpe, Edward Jowle, and Jamie MacDougall.

Visually the show is strong, the costumes are full of fantastic art deco styles and festive treats, and the children’s chorus is beautiful. This production uses setting and ensemble very strongly — the ensemble scenes are vivid, the energy communal.

The bohemians laugh, fight, embrace, freeze. There is a real “you’re in their world” vibe.

Musically the orchestra rises to the occasion – genuinely delivering the goosebumps feeling one might expect from opera.

This was, I think, my seventh time seeing La Boheme and it didn’t disappoint. You can still catch it at HMT Aberdeen until Saturday, November 1 at 3pm.

Also Eden Court, Inverness 6 November, 7.15pm – 8 November, 5pm See: www.scottishopera.org.uk for further information.