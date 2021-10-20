SPONSORED: Fairytale ballet coming to Aberdeen stage

Dance and fairtytales are combined in a captivating production that will be stopping in Aberdeen next month.

Multi award-winning dance theatre company balletLORENT is coming to His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on Friday November 5 – Saturday, November 6 with Carol Ann Duffy’s original fairytale The Lost Happy Endings.

Following in the footsteps of the award-winning and critically acclaimed Rapunzel (2012–2014), Snow White (2015–2016) and Rumpelstiltskin (2017-2018), The Lost Happy Endings truly is dance theatre for the 21st century family, suitable for all children aged five and over.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Director of Programming and Creative Projects, Ben Torrie said: “This is such an imaginative production from the always brilliant balletLORENT.

“We all love a happy ending, and the Lost Happy Endings is full of delights for the whole family to enjoy.”

Former Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy, who wrote the piece, said: “Both as a poet and as a parent I’ve always loved revisiting and retelling our traditional myths and fairytales.

“As we have developed the story, we found we weren’t only dealing with the Lost Happy Endings, but also the alternative middles.”

The Lost Happy Endings is a story about a magical girl called Jub who lives deep in the forest and has six fingers on each hand. Her job is to guard the happy endings to stories and fairytales.

But one day an otherworldly witch steals them, and at bedtime the stories are destroyed…Goldilocks changed the locks on the cottage of the three bears…Cinderella’s foot is now too big for the glass slipper…Little Red Riding Hood is gobbled up by the wolf…Pinocchio’s nose never stops growing, in fact, his nose grew so long that he arrived everywhere a whole day before he set off!

As the witch disappears with the stolen happy endings it is up to Jub to save the night, encountering many beloved fairytale characters and woodland creatures in her quest.

Packed with spirit, adventure and glorious surprises, this fantasy family show will delight generations both old and young.

Liv Lorent MBE said: “The Lost Happy Endings is our most topical work to date.

“We see the children’s fury when the happy endings of their stories are stolen from them, and we see our main character Jub, make it her job to rewrite fairytales to give the characters an ending that they deserve.”

Newcastle-based balletLORENT premiered The Lost Happy Endings at Northern Stage, Newcastle, in October 2019, to appreciative audiences of all ages, but were sadly only able to complete one date of their national tour in February 2020 before the pandemic hit and they were forced to cancel.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website, phone (01224) 641122 or visit the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre or the Music Hall.