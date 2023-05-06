Review: Strictly Come Dancing Pros swept the P&J audience off their feet on a dazzling journey of dance

The Strictly stars may have waltzed into a very foggy Aberdeen last night, but the P&J crowd saw nothing but sunshine as the glamourous dancers took to the stage in blindingly fabulous fashion.

Introducing the show with a cheeky backstage cam, inviting the audience into the lesser-seen parts of life on the road as a dancer, it was clear that the Aberdonian army of fans were in for an evening filled with laughter and character as much as it would be dancing.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the stage erupted in a flurry of gold lamé-clad gyrating limbs under explosions of glittering light from the ginormous spinning disco balls, and there was no mistaking that Strictly was in town.

The Strictly family brought warmth and laughter to an adoring crowd

One fabulous musical montage of disco classics that made it difficult to stay in my seat later, and the furiously energetic dancers took a moment to catch their breath and introduce themselves – as if they needed to.

Veterans of the show, Neil and Karen, gave the loveliest of welcomes, laying bare the heartwarmingly sibling-like nature of their relationship after working together for so many years – with a healthy dose of mickey-taking thrown in for good measure.

A special moment was taken to introduce the newer recruits to the most famous dance crew in the country, shining a light on the enviable skills of newbies Karlos, Nancy, Vito, and reigning champion Jowita, giving them a moment to fly solo and strut their stuff.

It’s funny, when asked if I was prone to swooning upon collecting our tickets, I presumed it was because of being close to the front.

I had no idea that it was clearly referring to the effect that the steamy moves Italian stallion and Latin American champion Vito Coppola would have on me…as I’m sure the wealth of whopping and hollering ladies in the crowd would agree!

The mesmerising show had the audience in a spin from start to finish

Taking us on a speed of light tour of dance, the offensively talented group breezed through everything from a hilarious Beyonce vs Barry Manilow dance-off, to full a blown boot-stomping, partner-swinging Wild West hoedown to the iconic lyrics of Shania Twain.

One minute you were in fair Verona, Romeo and Juliet literally falling through the air as the audience fell in love with their story-telling; the next you were at the Moulin Rouge, watching a heart-wrenchingly passionate Pasa Doble between furious lovers.

What. A. Show.

All brought together by the exceptional talents of the roaring singers and live band who took pride of place centre stage, this was a truly uplifting night to remember.

Taking time for a heart-felt moment to pay tribute to the late great Len Goodman with a poignant dedicated dance, sending a wave of emotion through the crowd, the evening was coming to a close.

But not without going out with a bang, in inimitably cheesy, Strictly style, a gloriously garish 80’s extravaganza brought the show to an end, leaving Aberdeen smiling from ear to ear.

The Strictly tour continues through the UK. Tickets can be found here…