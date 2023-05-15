Gary: Tank Commander marches into starring role in HMT’s Sleeping Beauty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Gary: Tank Commander marches into starring role in HMT’s Sleeping Beauty

Aberdeen Performing Arts has announced the full cast for Sleeping Beauty, which arrives at His Majesty's Theatre on December 2.

By Ross Hempseed
Gary: Tank Commander star has been cast in an Aberdeen production of Sleeping Beauty. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Gary: Tank Commander star has been cast in an Aberdeen production of Sleeping Beauty. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Scotland’s favourite squaddie Gary: Tank Commander will entertain the troops in Aberdeen this Christmas.

The character – played by Scottish Bafta winning actor and writer Greg McHugh – will star in His Majesty’s Theatre’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

He joins panto dame extraordinaire Alan McHugh as Nurse Nellie Macduff, and comic actor and River City star Paul J Corrigan as Slimeball.

Aberdeen’s own Danielle Jam will return as The Spirit of Pantomime.

Sleeping Beauty will be casting its spell over HMT from December 2.

The festive tale is set in the far-off land of Aberdonia, where Princess Aurora is given a 21st birthday present by her evil aunt Carabosse.

After pricking her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel, she is placed under a cruel curse and forced to sleep until woken by true love’s kiss.

Scottish Bafta award-winning writer and actor Greg McHugh will play the prince. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

The show has been written once again by Alan McHugh, who has been the Dame at the theatre for 19 years. He is delighted to be back – and working alongside Mr Corrigan, who was Smee in last year’s show, The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan. 

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie said: “We are pure buzzing to say Hiya to Gary and give him a huge HMT welcome this festive season alongside our beloved dame, Alan McHugh, our favourite cheeky chappie PJ Corrigan and the fabulous Danielle Jam.

“There is nowhere more magical than His Majesty’s Theatre in panto season and we can’t wait to see what this amazing cast has in store.”

This year’s Sleeping Beauty production runs from December 2, until January 7. Tickets available on the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]