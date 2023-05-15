Gary: Tank Commander marches into starring role in HMT’s Sleeping Beauty

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s favourite squaddie Gary: Tank Commander will entertain the troops in Aberdeen this Christmas.

The character – played by Scottish Bafta winning actor and writer Greg McHugh – will star in His Majesty’s Theatre’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

He joins panto dame extraordinaire Alan McHugh as Nurse Nellie Macduff, and comic actor and River City star Paul J Corrigan as Slimeball.

Aberdeen’s own Danielle Jam will return as The Spirit of Pantomime.

Sleeping Beauty will be casting its spell over HMT from December 2.

The festive tale is set in the far-off land of Aberdonia, where Princess Aurora is given a 21st birthday present by her evil aunt Carabosse.

After pricking her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel, she is placed under a cruel curse and forced to sleep until woken by true love’s kiss.

The show has been written once again by Alan McHugh, who has been the Dame at the theatre for 19 years. He is delighted to be back – and working alongside Mr Corrigan, who was Smee in last year’s show, The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie said: “We are pure buzzing to say Hiya to Gary and give him a huge HMT welcome this festive season alongside our beloved dame, Alan McHugh, our favourite cheeky chappie PJ Corrigan and the fabulous Danielle Jam.

“There is nowhere more magical than His Majesty’s Theatre in panto season and we can’t wait to see what this amazing cast has in store.”

This year’s Sleeping Beauty production runs from December 2, until January 7. Tickets available on the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.