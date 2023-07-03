Aberdeen’s P&J Live wins award for ‘most versatile’ UK venue

The P&J Live arena in Aberdeen has won an award for being the “most versatile” venue in the UK.

It was awarded the prize in the over 1,000 seater theatre-style venue category at the 2023 Conference and Events Awards.

P&J Live came out on top over the other shortlisted entries which included Athena, Celtic Manor Resort, Cockpit Hotel – Ibis London Earls Court Hotel, Manchester Central, Tobacco Dock, Troxy, Twickenham Stadium and Victoria Warehouse.

The venue also took home the silver award for best conference venue in the over 500 seater theatre category.

The Conference and Events Awards is produced by Global Conference Network Events and was hosted by comedians Maisie Adam and Seann Walsh at Old Billingsgate in London on Friday, June 30.

They are held to recognise the achievements within the conference, exhibition, consumer and corporate event industry.

P&J Live ‘delighted’ with versatile win

Rob Wicks, managing director at P&J Live, said: “Our ability to host multiple events at any one time is pretty unique, and it takes a lot of behind-the-scenes coordination to pull off.

“Although the building itself is state-of-the-art, it’s the people behind the venue that really make things run like clockwork.

“It’s down to our fantastic team and the support of our operating company, ASM Global, which truly make this venue shine.”

How did P&J Live win the award?

The venue had to prove its credentials to a large panel of judges, which examined the venue’s broad programme of events, the innovative use of venue space, the creativity of event delivery and the post-event feedback from its clients.

The judging panel said: “Unbelievably versatile venue, brilliant sustainability focus – blown away by the energy centre, and incredible client retention scores and feedback.”

“Great examples of versatility in show build up/tear down and an impressive range of event types. In particular, we liked the themed catering examples and work on sustainability.”

“Boasts great versatility and accessibility. Impressive in-house audio-visual options. The only application to detail design credentials. Incredible green credentials (and proud to promote them) including on-site.”

To see the full list of winners, visit the Conference and Events Awards website.

Who is behind Aberdeen’s P&J Live?

Opened in September 2019, the £333 million P&J Live development was delivered by Aberdeen City Council in partnership with Henry Boot Developments.

It replaced the Aberdeen Exhibition Conference and Centre (AECC) with 516,660 square feet of multi-purpose event space and boasts world-class conference and exhibition halls, a superior arena, spacious hospitality boxes and a high-end restaurant.

The site also comprises two hotels including the adjoining 4-star Hilton with 200 bedrooms, the Aloft Hotel with 150 bedrooms and a third budget hotel to be confirmed with a further 150 bedrooms.

It is operated by massive entertainment venue firm ASM Global which operates over 350 venues around the world.