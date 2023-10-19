Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz announces Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz announces Aberdeen show

The comic's Fringe show was cancelled in 2022 over 'racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny'.

By Bailey Moreton
Jerry Sadowitz on stage
Jerry Sadowitz is bringing his show to Tivoli Theatre. Image: Julian Makey/Shutterstock.

Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz is making a return to the Tivoli Theatre for two performances in March.

Mr Sadowitz, who made a return to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year after having his show cancelled in 2022, will be performing his show “Comedian, Magician, Psychopath!”

In a Facebook post the theatre wrote: “Yes – the man with no visible demographic returns to simultaneously amuse, offend, baffle and upset you while parting you of hard earned cash!”

Mr Sadowitz has performed at the Tivoli several times in the past.

‘Cancelled’ comedian makes comeback

This past August he performed three times at the Edinburgh Fringe, after his second show in 2022 had been cancelled.

His show at the Fringe was cancelled in 2022 because the hosts, the Pleasance venue, said Mr Sadowitz’s act was “extreme in its racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny” and there were complaints about the comedian exposing himself.

In a previous statement, the venue said: “We will not associate with content which attacks people’s dignity and the language used on stage was, in our view, completely unacceptable.

“We received an unprecedented number of complaints that could not be ignored and we had a duty to respond.”

The shows are set for March 5 and 6, 2024.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

Chris Deerin: Jerry Sadowitz cancellation shows we’re in danger of policing ourselves to death

More from Theatre

Aberdeen Arts Centre in Aberdeen
60 years of Aberdeen Arts Centre
Jesus Christ Superstar
Review: Jesus Christ Superstar hits all the highs and lows with a rollercoaster of…
Ben Hart, who's show Jadoo is in the UK
Review: Beautifully baffled by Ben Hart: Jadoo at Eden Court
Sunshine on Leith cast on the stage in costume with their arms up
Review: This Sunshine on Leith is full of love, laughter and life
The cast of Shrek the Musical, which is showing in Aberdeen
Review: Fairytale favourites come to life as Shrek the Musical arrives in Aberdeen
Romeo and Juliet stand together under the light of the disco ball.
Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet soars into Aberdeen for 5 nights only
Dracula: Mina's Reckoning brings the laughs and the scares to His Majesty's Theatre. Image: National Theatre of Scotland
REVIEW: Barbie and butteries included in boisterous north-east Dracula play
Morna Pearson and Danielle Jam
Dracula Mina's Reckoning: North-east twist on classic horror tale set for Aberdeen and Inverness
time vine aberdeen
Tim Vine ready to be 'trivial, brief, stupid' and hilarious for north and north-east…
The Ocean At The End Of The Lane was originally a novel by Neil Gaiman. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Review: The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at His Majesty's Theatre

Conversation