Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz announces Aberdeen show

Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz is making a return to the Tivoli Theatre for two performances in March.

Mr Sadowitz, who made a return to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year after having his show cancelled in 2022, will be performing his show “Comedian, Magician, Psychopath!”

In a Facebook post the theatre wrote: “Yes – the man with no visible demographic returns to simultaneously amuse, offend, baffle and upset you while parting you of hard earned cash!”

Mr Sadowitz has performed at the Tivoli several times in the past.

‘Cancelled’ comedian makes comeback

This past August he performed three times at the Edinburgh Fringe, after his second show in 2022 had been cancelled.

His show at the Fringe was cancelled in 2022 because the hosts, the Pleasance venue, said Mr Sadowitz’s act was “extreme in its racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny” and there were complaints about the comedian exposing himself.

In a previous statement, the venue said: “We will not associate with content which attacks people’s dignity and the language used on stage was, in our view, completely unacceptable.

“We received an unprecedented number of complaints that could not be ignored and we had a duty to respond.”

The shows are set for March 5 and 6, 2024.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.