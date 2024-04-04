Review: The Drifters Girl marketing may miss the point, but show is a joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Theatre

Review: The Drifters Girl marketing may miss the point, but show is a joy

The musical, staging, script and acting are flawless. It's a shame the leading lady didn't have her face on the billboard next to the men.

Carly Mercedes Dyer performing as Faye Treadwell
Carly Mercedes Dyer plays the determined and formidable manager of The Drifters Faye Treadwell. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.
By Rebecca Buchan

As I approached HM Theatre last night, excited to review a new musical I have heard very little about, I was struck by the poster hanging outside.

My Google searching, around half an hour before had told me The Drifters Girl was supposed to be all about the strong woman behind the world-famous, all-male R&B group who have been around in one form or another since the 50s.

Yet looking at the poster all I could see were four men staring back at me.

At first, I thought I had perhaps misunderstood the brief.

But less than five minutes into the show I realised, no, it was a fact the star of the show was to be Carly Mercedes Dyer, a woman, taking on the role of real-life boss to chart-topping American rhythm and blues band, The Drifters.

There is no doubt, that the audience there was out in force for a bit of 50s/60s nostalgia.

I would argue most, will have never even heard of Faye Treadwell, who Dyer was portraying.

Faye Treadwell
Faye Treadwell was one of the first African-American female managers in show business. Image: AP Photo/Treadwell Entertainment

But that made the show all the more poignant.

The musical is unsurprisingly based on the hit music of the band throughout its long lifespan and varied members. It focuses on Treadwell’s struggle as manager of the group after the sudden death of her husband George.

The story tells how the mum-of-one bought out her husband’s partners and took them under her wing, grappling with prejudice and legal battles.

But she persevered through personal tragedy to take The Drifters to London and onto success.

The Drifters Girl production
The Drifters Girl

In a world where black women were struggling for equality, Dyer portrays a woman who knows her worth in a world where “someone like her isn’t seen or has never been”.

And she perseveres without realising she’s setting up a precedent for other women that are yet to come in the future.

She’s supported by just five other cast members, who together excellently portrayed the story to a more than captivated audience, who were probably, quite frankly only there for the tunes.

And even if they were they would not have been disappointed. The show features all the hit favourites including Saturday Night at the Movies, You’re More Than a Number in My Little Red Book, Sweets for My Sweet, and Save the Last Dance for Me. All were superbly performed by male leads, Miles Anthony Daley, Ashford Campbell, Tarik Frimpong and Daniel Haswell.

The musical itself, staging, script, acting, and costumes are all flawless. And the live orchestra was exactly what it needed to bring the whole thing to life. There was little to be criticised.

It’s just a shame Dyer didn’t have her face on that billboard next to the men who were supporting her.

The Drifters Girl is on at HM Theatre is on until Saturday and is well worth the watch.

There’s plenty there for all looking for a feel-good story about women’s empowerment, just don’t be put off by the posters.

You can buy tickets here.

