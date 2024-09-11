Review: 9/11 musical story Come From Away revives the human spirit with hope and hilarity at His Majesty’s Theatre

When describing the premise of Come From Away, it is hard to imagine what a feel-good Canadian musical set during 9/11 looks like.

Let alone how the inspiring but short story of a small town looking after stranded passengers for a few days is going to fill 100 minutes.

Especially with an audience lacking in sugar and with possible high urine levels due to the lack of interval.

But fill it the writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein and director Christopher Ashley did.

So much so, that the mid-show ice cream and weak bladder were a distant memory from the opening number.

And by the end, I could see why actor Nicholas Pound who plays Mayor Claude Elliott said it feels like being part of the best kind of “runaway train”.

One you do not want to get off.

Come From Away brings humour and hope to Aberdeen

The production manages to balance a surprising amount of levity and humour with some heartfelt moments while touching on the chaos and terror felt from the 9/11 attacks.

Set in the town of Gander, Newfoundland, Come From Away follows the true story during the terrorist attacks in 2001 when US airspace was shut down and 38 planes were diverted to Gander airport.

In just a few hours, the grounded passengers had almost doubled the small town’s population.

The community wasted no time in feeding, clothing and housing the stranded “plane people” despite the language and culture barriers.

A very talented cast of 12 embodies the welcoming people of Gander while also donning the roles of several others including some memorable stranded “plane people”.

The costume swaps paired with a change in accent were slick and impressive.

The constant changing of chairs on the uncomplicated stage effectively moved the scene from planes to buses to inside Tim Hortons, matching the fast pace and helped by Howell Binkley’s inventive lighting design.

Humanity displayed at its finest

With every step and note, Come From Away displays the strength and wonder of community at its finest.

From the succinct and non-stop choreography to the complimenting chorus and harmonies, the cast, band, creative and production team have managed to convey a sense of humanity which produces hope.

It is messy, not too sanitised and complete with rousing musical numbers making it an uplifting and addictive experience.

It also did not shy away from some of the more challenging realities being faced by passengers like Kevin and Kevin, the gay couple scared of being out in a small town or the treatment experienced by character Ali, a Muslim chef, as Islamophobia dug in its grimy claws.

While I was glad to see glimpses of Ali’s story included and not temptingly wrapped up in a feel-good bow at the end, the only thing I would say is it would have been good to see him featured more heavily in some way.

After the evening of laughter, a few tears and tremendous talent, the audience at His Majesty’s Theatre were quick to rise and show their appreciation of what had been witnessed.

Come From Away is on until Saturday September 14 at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen. You can buy your tickets here.