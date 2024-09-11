Review: 9/11 musical story Come From Away revives the human spirit with hope and hilarity at His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: 9/11 musical story Come From Away revives the human spirit with hope and hilarity at His Majesty’s Theatre

The musical based on the heart-warming and emotional true story during 9/11 in a small Canadian town has just opened at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.

Nicholas Pound playing the Mayor Claude Elliott
Nicholas Pound playing the Mayor Claude Elliott. Images: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Lottie Hood

When describing the premise of Come From Away, it is hard to imagine what a feel-good Canadian musical set during 9/11 looks like.

Let alone how the inspiring but short story of a small town looking after stranded passengers for a few days is going to fill 100 minutes.

Especially with an audience lacking in sugar and with possible high urine levels due to the lack of interval.

But fill it the writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein and director Christopher Ashley did.

Come From Away the musical cast performing
The musical has won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Images: Aberdeen Performing Arts

So much so, that the mid-show ice cream and weak bladder were a distant memory from the opening number.

And by the end, I could see why actor Nicholas Pound who plays Mayor Claude Elliott said it feels like being part of the best kind of “runaway train”.

One you do not want to get off.

Come From Away brings humour and hope to Aberdeen

The production manages to balance a surprising amount of levity and humour with some heartfelt moments while touching on the chaos and terror felt from the 9/11 attacks.

Set in the town of Gander, Newfoundland, Come From Away follows the true story during the terrorist attacks in 2001 when US airspace was shut down and 38 planes were diverted to Gander airport.

Around 7,000 passengers were stranded in Gander.
Around 7,000 passengers were stranded in Gander.

In just a few hours, the grounded passengers had almost doubled the small town’s population.

The community wasted no time in feeding, clothing and housing the stranded “plane people” despite the language and culture barriers.

A very talented cast of 12 embodies the welcoming people of Gander while also donning the roles of several others including some memorable stranded “plane people”.

Come From Away performance
The use of chairs in the staging was very creative, one even became a BBQ.

The costume swaps paired with a change in accent were slick and impressive.

The constant changing of chairs on the uncomplicated stage effectively moved the scene from planes to buses to inside Tim Hortons, matching the fast pace and helped by Howell Binkley’s inventive lighting design.

Humanity displayed at its finest

With every step and note, Come From Away displays the strength and wonder of community at its finest.

From the succinct and non-stop choreography to the complimenting chorus and harmonies, the cast, band, creative and production team have managed to convey a sense of humanity which produces hope.

The cast of Come From Away.
The seven-piece band coming out from behind the scenes.

It is messy, not too sanitised and complete with rousing musical numbers making it an uplifting and addictive experience.

It also did not shy away from some of the more challenging realities being faced by passengers like Kevin and Kevin, the gay couple scared of being out in a small town or the treatment experienced by character Ali, a Muslim chef, as Islamophobia dug in its grimy claws.

While I was glad to see glimpses of Ali’s story included and not temptingly wrapped up in a feel-good bow at the end, the only thing I would say is it would have been good to see him featured more heavily in some way.

The cast of Come From Away
Come From Away is a musical that is good for the soul.

After the evening of laughter, a few tears and tremendous talent, the audience at His Majesty’s Theatre were quick to rise and show their appreciation of what had been witnessed.

Come From Away is on until Saturday September 14 at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen. You can buy your tickets here.

