Review: Hairspray delivers a timely message – and loads of fun – as it hits the stage at Aberdeen’s HMT

It has been 20 years since I last saw Hairspray tread the boards, so when I heard it was headed to Aberdeen I knew I had to get my fix.

While I am no stranger to the movie, the only time I have ever witnessed the delight on stage has been on Broadway so I had very high expectations for the touring show in the Granite City, and I must admit I was not disappointed.

It is an absolute classic. And for those that little bit older than me and who actually remember the 80s you might have memories from its inception.

And while society has, in many cases become more tolerant, the overarching message remains the same.

Through incredible song and dance, vibrant costumes and a witty script it really hits home how important it is to have acceptance, promote diversity, and hold respect for people of all identities.

Never has a message felt so powerful, one day on from Donald Trump’s inauguration, let me tell you.

Tracy Turnblad stole the show

Katie Brace, as Tracy Turnblad, took up centre stage and was undoubtedly the star of the show. She was genuinely fantastic and just like watching a little ray of sunshine.

Supporting her, Freya McMahon, as Penny Pingleton, also shone so brightly as the pair brightened up my evening from the second the curtain went up.

And having loved watching Kevin Clifton last week star in Chicago it was great to see the talent runs strong in that family with his sister and fellow Strictly star Joanne excelling in her role as Velma von Tussle.

Neil Hurst, as Edna Turnblad, and Dermot Canavan, as husband Wilbur, were also the perfect comedy duo.

The script and score are such that it is hard for anyone not to watch and not feel positively lifted by the end, and the band and cast did everything in their power to deliver the positivity it deserved.

The show is on until Saturday and you can buy tickets here.