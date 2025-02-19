Review: Guilty is full of funny moments and plenty chilling twists to keep Granite Noir fans on their toes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Guilty is full of funny moments and plenty chilling twists to keep Granite Noir fans on their toes

The suspense-filled show had the audience laughing one minute, and completely engrossed the next, as the stories of Sergeant Black and Blanca unfolded.

Francesca Hess (left) as Sergeant Black and Lucy Beth (right) as Blanca gave a stellar performance. Image: Jonathan Addie
By Lauren Taylor

Guilty was utterly unnerving, but I promise I mean that in a good way.

I didn’t know what to expect from the two-woman comedy-thriller, written by Rona Munro, as I sat down in the almost-full lecture hall in the Anatomy Rooms in Marischal College.

But the show was so engrossing, hilarious (at all the right moments), and frankly, it left me pretty stunned.

I’ll admit, I thought I had it all figured out at one point, but not quite… because it really isn’t predictable.

Produced by Ten Feet Tall for the return of Granite Noir, the story takes place in a police interview room in Aberdeen.

Things quickly escalated, leaving the audience hanging off every word. Image: Jonathan Addie

But in less than an hour, the plot unravels and the chilling conversation between Sergeant Black and the eccentric Blanca during the “routine questioning” escalates.

It turns out to be anything but routine, and there are plenty of twists in the short time-frame to keep crime fans on their toes.

And I loved how their stories unfolded throughout the dialogue.

Convincing cast and simple set made Guilty all the more chilling

Without giving too much away, the set consisted of everything you’d typically expect in a windowless police interview room — a table, chairs, a CCTV camera, and a low-hanging lamp.

It was simple, yet cleverly arranged and very effective, with the audience feeling like they really were privy to an actual police interview.

The costumes were both believable and outlandish at the same time, and I just couldn’t tear my eyes away from the characters.

Beth’s dramatic facial expressions made her character come across as erratic yet interesting. Image: Jonathan Addie

Inverurie’s Lucy Beth played Blanca, and she brought such a unique energy to the set, as well as plenty of Doric. She had the audience laughing heartily one minute and in complete suspense the next.

Meanwhile, Francesca Hess portrayed Sergeant Black, and I enjoyed how her story unfolded over the 55 or so minutes. While her character was so different to Beth’s, they bounced off each other so well.

I felt as though I was hanging off their every word trying to unweave the tangled web. At times, the room felt so tense you could have heard a pin drop during the moments neither of the characters were talking.

I thoroughly enjoyed the performance and thought Beth and Hess did a stellar job portraying their very different characters. Image: Jonathan Addie

It can be quite hard to balance comedy with thrills and suspense, but I think this is a superb example of it being done well.

While there were some very funny moments, it was still a dark tale filled with suspense.

In a way, it almost made the show that bit more chilling.

Guilty is running until Saturday, with limited tickets left for the Friday performance. You can find the tickets here.

You can find out more about Granite Noir 2025 here.

