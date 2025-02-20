Birdsong review: An unforgettable night of heartbreak and hope at His Majesty’s Theatre

When I saw Birdsong was coming to Aberdeen, I was drawn in by the promise of an epic story of love and loss.

I’m ashamed to admit that I’ve never read Sebastian Faulk’s novel nor have I watched the BBC adaptation, so I didn’t know what to expect as I took my seat in His Majesty’s Theatre last night.

Without giving too much away, it all starts in pre-First World War France when Englishman Stephen Wraysford (James Esler) becomes involved in a dangerous, all-consuming love affair with the beautiful Isabelle Azaire (Charlie Russell).

But when war breaks out, Wraysford leads his men through the trenches, the sprawling underground tunnels, and into the Battle of the Somme while clinging to his memories of Isabelle.

And I can hand-on-heart say last night’s performance was one of the most hard-hitting theatre productions I’ve seen.

Birdsong grips Aberdeen audience

The set design is simple, yet versatile and effective, considering the scenes change so drastically throughout. It was almost like the characters danced off stage carrying props to help with the transitions.

I particularly liked the lowered ceiling to emulate the tunnel scenes, strengthened by the lighting, sound effects, and stage smoke. It felt like an ingenious way to use the space and a simple way to transform the stage.

But the acting really brought this story to life, the stellar cast delivering a completely heart-wrenching performance.

While Esler has appeared on television before (Litvinenko, Dalgliesh and Count Abdulla) Birdsong is his professional stage debut.

His character changes quite profoundly throughout and I thought he did a superb job of portraying this. In the beginning, Wraysford is charming and energetic but as the show goes on he becomes more erratic and distant.

Max Bowden (known for his role as Ben Mitchell in Eastenders) deserves a mention for his powerful portrayal of tunneller Jack Firebrace. I warmed quickly to his character, through his letters home and strong sense of camaraderie, and felt like Bowden mastered balancing humour, despair and hope.

The cast is quite small, and many played multiple characters which I thought was done so seamlessly. Their ability to transition so quickly and use different accents is a testament to their skills.

A standing ovation for poignant Birdsong

It’s been more than 30 years since Sebastian Faulks published Birdsong, but Rachel Wagstaff’s stage adaptation proves this epic story is still just as powerful today.

Despite the bleakness of the war, there were still glimmers of hope shining through. I found it truly engrossing, emotive, and ultimately very human.

Three acts, and a total run time of three hours, may seem daunting at first, but it doesn’t actually feel that long. Each act is very different from the other, and the way the story is broken down works well.

And while there are many sad scenes, there are also some very funny moments. This worked particularly well amongst the soldiers and their gallows-like humour.

My only criticism – and perhaps it’s because I was unfamiliar with the plot – I felt there were times I struggled to keep up with the storyline and it jumped around a little bit too quickly.

Nevertheless, I was still captivated by the poignant tale and felt enchanted by all the characters. The rest of the audience clearly felt the same way, judging by their standing ovation.

And now I know the story of Birdsong I can understand why they say “once seen never forgotten”.

The show runs until Saturday, you can find tickets here.