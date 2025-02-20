Birdsong review: An unforgettable night of heartbreak and hope at His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Birdsong review: An unforgettable night of heartbreak and hope at His Majesty’s Theatre

It's been more than 30 years since Sebastian Faulks published Birdsong, but Rachel Wagstaff's stage adaptation proves it's just as poignant today.

I won't be forgetting about Birdsong for a very long time after watching it at His Majesty's Theatre in Abedeen. Image: Pamela Raith Photography
By Lauren Taylor

When I saw Birdsong was coming to Aberdeen, I was drawn in by the promise of an epic story of love and loss.

I’m ashamed to admit that I’ve never read Sebastian Faulk’s novel nor have I watched the BBC adaptation, so I didn’t know what to expect as I took my seat in His Majesty’s Theatre last night.

Without giving too much away, it all starts in pre-First World War France when Englishman Stephen Wraysford (James Esler) becomes involved in a dangerous, all-consuming love affair with the beautiful Isabelle Azaire (Charlie Russell).

Stephen Wraysford and Isabelle Azaire embark on a passionate affair. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

But when war breaks out, Wraysford leads his men through the trenches, the sprawling underground tunnels, and into the Battle of the Somme while clinging to his memories of Isabelle.

And I can hand-on-heart say last night’s performance was one of the most hard-hitting theatre productions I’ve seen.

Birdsong grips Aberdeen audience

The set design is simple, yet versatile and effective, considering the scenes change so drastically throughout. It was almost like the characters danced off stage carrying props to help with the transitions.

I particularly liked the lowered ceiling to emulate the tunnel scenes, strengthened by the lighting, sound effects, and stage smoke. It felt like an ingenious way to use the space and a simple way to transform the stage.

Wraysford and his men in one of the tunnels. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

But the acting really brought this story to life, the stellar cast delivering a completely heart-wrenching performance.

While Esler has appeared on television before (Litvinenko, Dalgliesh and Count Abdulla) Birdsong is his professional stage debut.

His character changes quite profoundly throughout and I thought he did a superb job of portraying this. In the beginning, Wraysford is charming and energetic but as the show goes on he becomes more erratic and distant.

I couldn’t tear my eyes away from Jack Firebrace, who felt like the most realistic character of them all. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

Max Bowden (known for his role as Ben Mitchell in Eastenders) deserves a mention for his powerful portrayal of tunneller Jack Firebrace. I warmed quickly to his character, through his letters home and strong sense of camaraderie, and felt like Bowden mastered balancing humour, despair and hope.

The cast is quite small, and many played multiple characters which I thought was done so seamlessly. Their ability to transition so quickly and use different accents is a testament to their skills.

A standing ovation for poignant Birdsong

It’s been more than 30 years since Sebastian Faulks published Birdsong, but Rachel Wagstaff’s stage adaptation proves this epic story is still just as powerful today.

Despite the bleakness of the war, there were still glimmers of hope shining through. I found it truly engrossing, emotive, and ultimately very human.

The show was a complete triumph. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

Three acts, and a total run time of three hours, may seem daunting at first, but it doesn’t actually feel that long. Each act is very different from the other, and the way the story is broken down works well.

And while there are many sad scenes, there are also some very funny moments. This worked particularly well amongst the soldiers and their gallows-like humour.

My only criticism – and perhaps it’s because I was unfamiliar with the plot – I felt there were times I struggled to keep up with the storyline and it jumped around a little bit too quickly.

Stephen Wraysford is haunted by memories of his love throughout the war, Image: Pamela Raith Photography

Nevertheless, I was still captivated by the poignant tale and felt enchanted by all the characters. The rest of the audience clearly felt the same way, judging by their standing ovation.

And now I know the story of Birdsong I can understand why they say “once seen never forgotten”.

The show runs until Saturday, you can find tickets here.

