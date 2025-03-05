Review: Dear Evan Hansen earned HMT standing ovation with some of the best modern musical songs I’ve ever heard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Dear Evan Hansen earned HMT standing ovation with some of the best modern musical songs I’ve ever heard

I was blown away by the talent on stage bringing the emotive tale to life. Dear Evan Hansen will now forever be one of my all-time favourites.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at HM Theatre, last night.
By Rebecca Buchan

It’s an award-winning musical celebrated across the globe, but for some unknown reason Dear Evan Hansen had never made its way onto my must see list.

That was until last night, when I was blown away by the talent on stage at HM Theatre, which brought such an emotive tale to life. It will now forever remain one of my all-time favourites.

It follows the rather elaborate story of a young Evan Hansen, who at 17, is struggling to make his way through high school with social anxiety and depression.

As a stereotypical nerd, Evan is encouraged by his therapist to write to himself every day, to remind himself he can have a great day.

But when one of his letters makes its way into the wrong hands, life starts to spiral for Evan in the most unexpected of directions.

It’s a story which explores some difficult themes, including suicide, loneliness, exclusion and mental health struggles, but the brilliantly written script, adapted from the book by Steven Levenson, tackles these issues brilliantly with sensitivity and humour.

However, in order to deliver this effectively, the right actors need to be on stage; and last night every single person on the stage shone so brightly.

The score is that of one of the best modern musicals I have heard, and without a doubt makes the performance what it is.

But with very little else in terms of smoke and mirrors the delivery of each performance, really relies on the strength of the actors.

Simple but effective staging and costumes, of course, add value, but the talent is what you’re paying your money for.

Each of the small cast deserves a mention, and the audience agreed as they took to their feet for a standing ovation the second the first member of the ensemble took their final bow.

But truly the stand out for me was Ryan Kopel in his role as lead Evan Hansen. I tried so hard to remember the last time I was so invested in a character as I was watching him last night, and I just couldn’t. His performance was a complete triumph.

A couple of weeks ago I started to flick through the pages of the book, to prepare myself a bit for what I was going to go see, and his interpretation of Evan was exactly how I had imagined the character to be, to a tee.

And it was clear the Kirriemuir born lad was having a bit of a homecoming last night from the reception he received from the stalls.

Dear Evan Hansen is on until Saturday at HM Theatre, I highly recommend you go and see it. You can buy tickets here.

