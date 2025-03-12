Review: Don’t miss Bat Out of Hell as it roars onto the stage at His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Don’t miss Bat Out of Hell as it roars onto the stage at His Majesty’s Theatre

The iconic music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf was brought to life last night in a stage-shaking, revved-up performance.

The cast of Bat Out of Hell on stage
Bat Out of Hell made a triumphant return to Aberdeen. Image: Chris Davis Studio
By Lauren Taylor

When I heard the hit musical Bat Out of Hell was coming to His Majesty’s Theatre, I just knew it would be right up my street.

Being a 90s kid, I was only really properly introduced to Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell as a teenager in High School, and immediately fell in love with the music.

From Jim Steinman’s bizarre storytelling to Michael Lee Aday’s incredible voice and the impressive instrumentals, it’s stood the test of time.

But I had no idea it was always supposed to be a musical, with Steinman wanting to write a rock and roll take on Peter Pan called Neverland.

This vision came to life 40 years later and Bat Out of Hell first hit the stage in 2017.

There are still elements of the classic story in the show, but it’s also set in what I understood to be a post-apocalyptic city.

Raven (Katie Tonkinson) and Strat (Glenn Adamson) would do anything for love. Image: Chris Davis Studio

It follows the forbidden love story between Strat, who leads the gang of forever 18-year-old outsiders called the Lost, and the rebellious Raven, whose dad Falco is the tyrannical leader of the city.

I already had high hopes for this production, and somehow, it was even better than I could have imagined.

It was a night filled with Meat Loaf’s anthems. Image: Chris Davis Studio

Stage-shaking performances and eccentric characters

Taking my seat in the upper circle of His Majesty’s Theatre on opening night, my eye was immediately drawn to the set.

Particularly the two big screens hanging above the stage, before noticing the band, a gigantic tunnel and a bed on another smaller stage…

It wasn’t long before the music burst out, and the actors were all over the stage.

The characters were all so eccentric, and the acting was superb. At times, I didn’t know where to look because there was just so much action.

And the signing truly did bring Meat Loaf’s anthems to life.

Kudos must be given to Glenn Adamson, who reprised the role of Strat. Honestly, he brought such raw, almost manic, energy to the stage I could believe he was a love-struck 18-year-old in charge of a band of misfit punks living in tunnels under the city…

The chemistry between Raven and Strat was reminiscent of any good love story. Image: Chris Davis Studio

And his voice was phenomenal.

With the help of the band, lighting effects and confetti canons, his rendition of the title number Bat Out of Hell was a stage-shaking triumph.

Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton also returned as Falco and Sloane, Raven’s parents. I thought they did a stellar job of creating their dysfunctional family and both had fantastic voices too.

Falco (Rob Fowler) and Sloane (Sharon Sexton) brought a lot of fun to the stage. Image: Chris Davis Studio

Katie Tonkinson also deserves a mention for her portrayal of the rebellious teen Raven, and her performance of It’s All Coming Back to Me Now had me hooked.

Electric energy and non-stop rock and roll, not to be missed

Having the eight-piece band perform live on stage elevated the show, making the music come alive.

And this was enhanced by the camera work, which was unexpected, but brought a whole other element to the production. It felt as though we were watching a music video on the big screens, and was so cleverly done.

The eccentric characters and wacky costumes were perfect for the show. Image: Chris Davis Studio

I also loved that the characters carried physical mics, like true rockstars.

Honestly, there were just so many thoughtful touches and different props adding to the experience, but it didn’t feel overly stylised.

The costumes were fantastic, with everyone looking incredibly cool, and the choreography was so on point, I couldn’t tear my eyes away.

The stage was filled with an electric energy. Image: Chris Davis Studio

By the end, everyone was up and out of their seats dancing along, but I was surprised that everyone managed to keep their Meat Loaf impressions to themselves…

It really was a night charged with electric energy and non-stop rock and roll hits.

I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best musicals I’ve seen yet.

The show runs until Saturday, you can still find tickets here.

