Review: The War Of The Worlds at P&J Live was out of this world

Mark Lenthall reviews The War Of The Worlds at the P&J Live on April 1.

The War Of The Worlds was fought at the P&J Live on April 1. Image: P&J Live
By Mark Lenthall

Few live productions can match the sheer spectacle of Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds, and the 2025 Spirit of Man tour, which landed at Aberdeen’s P&J Live last night, proved why this adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel continues to captivate audiences nearly five decades after its debut.

It also confirmed that nothing quite says dystopian sci-fi nightmare like a room full of people grinning ear to ear as giant Martian tripods incinerate humanity.

From the moment the ominous notes of The Eve of the War thundered through the arena, it was clear that this would be an evening of grand scale and high drama.

Jeff Wayne himself, still conducting with the enthusiasm of a man who might actually believe the Martians are coming, led the seven-piece Black Smoke Band and the 36-piece ULLAdubULLA Strings.

Towering above the stage, Liam Neeson’s Journalist appeared in 3D holography, narrating the end of the world with a calm authority.

Fresh faces for 2025 cast of The War of the Worlds at P&J Live

The 2025 cast introduced some fresh faces.

Charlie Simpson (Busted, Fightstar) delivered an emotive and powerful Sung Thoughts of the Journalist and nailed Forever Autumn with the kind of sincerity that made you forget for a moment about the impending alien apocalypse.

Rou Reynolds of alt-rockers Enter Shikari played The Artilleryman with a wild-eyed intensity, his Brave New World performance making you genuinely wonder if he might actually try to dig a bunker under Union Street.

Max George of The Wanted and Eastender and Strictly star Maisie Smith brought strong chemistry as Parson Nathaniel and Beth, their duet on The Spirit of Man packed with theatrical melodrama. Nathan James of classic rockers Inglorious belted out As The Voice of Humanity, his huge rock voice powerful enough to make even a Martian reconsider its invasion plans.

The War of the Worlds isn’t just about the music, it’s about the sheer spectacle. The Martian Fighting Machine loomed over the stage, blasting real flames into the air. Pyros, dazzling lighting effects, and immersive video projections; at times, it felt less like a concert and more like being inside a dramatic fever dream.

P&J Live was ideal battleground for The War of the Worlds

P&J Live, known for hosting everything from rock legends to orthopaedic conferences, proved itself an ideal battleground for humanity’s last stand. The venue’s cavernous space allowed the production’s mammoth set pieces to stretch to their full, imposing scale.

If there was a slight drawback, it was that the music occasionally overpowered the vocalists, particularly in the quieter moments. But let’s be honest no one comes to The War of the Worlds for subtlety. By the time the final reprise of The Eve of the War rang out, the audience was on its feet, proving that even 50 years on, Jeff Wayne’s Martians can still take over the planet – at least for one night at a time.

For devoted fans and newcomers alike, The Spirit of Man tour is a reminder of why this musical has endured for generations. With Jeff Wayne still at the helm and enough special effects to rival a Star Wards battle scene, it’s clear that the Martians will continue their invasion for years to come. And frankly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

